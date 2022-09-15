Talk of the Town
Kim Cloud of the It's All Good Bakery
Kim Cloud is the owner of It’s All Good Bakery. Since 1996, Kim and his family have created tasty treats using the finest ingredients and recipes handed down from his grandmother and mother. But, before it was a bakery, the building played a big historic role in Oakland’s black community.
Marsha Rhynes and the Maya Angelou Essay Contest
Marsha Rhynes runs the “Maya Angelou Essay Contest” within the Oakland Unified School District. The contest is dedicated in the late Guy Johnson’s honor. He was the only child of Dr. Maya Angelou and a longtime OUSD supporter who helped create the contest.
Actor Delroy Lindo
Actor Delroy Lindo stops by “Talk of the Town” to share why he calls Oakland home. The award-winning actor was born in England and moved to the United States when he was 16 years old. Lindo talks about his career from his early days on stage to his eventual move to movies and television.