Local
Live
Elections
Coronavirus
Weather
Web Links
Contests
More
Expand / Collapse search
Watch Live
☰
Search site
News
Local
National
2020 Election
Crime
Consumer
Web Links
Special Reports
2 Investigates
Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire
Homelessness
Unsolved
Bay Area People
Crime Files with Henry lee
Mornings
Zip Trips
Traffic
Contests
Entertainment
Recipes
Weather
Weather App
Winter Weather
Severe Weather
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Sports
San Francisco 49ers
Golden State Warriors
San Francisco Giants
Oakland A's
San Jose Sharks
About Us
KTVU Staff
Jobs and Internships
Contact KTVU
FCC Public File
What's on FOX
Election
post
California primary election results on Super Tuesday
2 days ago
post
Pete Buttigieg drops out of 2020 presidential race
6 hours ago
shared_post
Fox News poll shows top Democratic candidates beating Trump
7 hours ago
post
Tom Steyer is ending his 2020 Democratic presidential campaign
1 day ago
shared_post
Biden wins South Carolina primary, hopes for Super Tuesday momentum
1 day ago
Latest Super Tuesday News
View More
Pete Buttigieg drops out of 2020 presidential race
Fox News poll shows top Democratic candidates beating Trump
Tom Steyer is ending his 2020 Democratic presidential campaign
Takeaways from the South Carolina primary: Joementum
Biden wins South Carolina primary, hopes for Super Tuesday momentum
California voting changes raise concerns for Super Tuesday
Key questions heading into South Carolina Democratic primary
Bernie Sanders' appeal tested in moderate Virginia on Super Tuesday
View More
California Politics
View More
Report shows diversity of Santa Clara County populations not reflected in representatives
All 110 vote centers now open in Santa Clara County
Election 2020: New UC Berkeley poll shows Sanders leading California
Election 2020: Data analyst breaks down CA primary numbers and trends
San Mateo County opens six new voting centers for March 3 election
California set to apologize for internment of Japanese Americans
San Mateo County offering several options for voting in March 3 election
Marin County tax measure for wildfire prevention on March 3 ballot
View More
National Politics
View More
Pete Buttigieg drops out of 2020 presidential race
video
Buttigieg drops out of presidential race as Sanders holds Bay Area rally
Fox News poll shows top Democratic candidates beating Trump
Report shows diversity of Santa Clara County populations not reflected in representatives
View More
Latest News Stories
View More
Public health emergency declared in Florida after 2 people test 'presumptively positive' for coronavirus
Driver suffers major injuries in Oakley solo vehicle crash
Sonoma County water agency inflating rubber dam early due to lack of rain
Highway 17 lane closures planned for brush removal work this week
View More