Unleashed Force: Experts weigh how California could regulate K-9s
KTVU asked a number of former law enforcement officers and dog handlers, police dog trainers, civil rights attorneys and policy makers about how California could better regulate K-9s.
KTVU Investigates
K-9s in question: Bay Area police dogs bite with little consequence
Police dog bites can cause severe injuries but there has never been any legislation proposed or passed in California to regulate K-9s. In the Bay Area, San Jose police lead the pack with the most number of dog bites.
By the numbers: How often Bay Area police agencies deploy K-9s to bite
KTVU requested dog bite data from the 25 largest police agencies in the Bay Area as part of a months-long investigation into K-9 use-of-force. Here's what we found: