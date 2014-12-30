KTVU/KICU 2021 EEO Report
article
According to the rules of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, all broadcast stations must maintain in their public file a report concerning their compliance with the FCC's policy on equal employment opportunities. To view the report, click on the link below to view the specific documents.
KTVU-TV and KICU-TV file quarterly Children's Television Programming Reports (FCC Form 398) and Issues and Programs Reports with the Federal Communications Commission. Those reports are available for review at https://publicfiles.fcc.gov
Advertisement