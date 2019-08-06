< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.ktvu.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story422489539" class="mod-wrapper mod-story Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will support air gestures through stylus, feature list leak reveals support air gestures through stylus, feature list leak reveals" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/business/samsung-galaxy-note-10-will-support-air-gestures-through-stylus-feature-list-leak-reveals" addthis:title="Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will support air gestures through stylus, feature list leak reveals"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422489539.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422489539");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422489539-422489892"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Galaxy-Note-10-leak_1565125899591_7576548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Galaxy-Note-10-leak_1565125899591_7576548_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Galaxy-Note-10-leak_1565125899591_7576548_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Galaxy-Note-10-leak_1565125899591_7576548_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Galaxy-Note-10-leak_1565125899591_7576548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Samsung&#39;s upcoming Galaxy Note 10 phones will support air gestures through its stylus, leaked promo materials reveal. Photo: Droidlife.com" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note 10 phones will support air gestures through its stylus, leaked promo materials reveal. Photo: Droidlife.com</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422489539-422489892" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Galaxy-Note-10-leak_1565125899591_7576548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Galaxy-Note-10-leak_1565125899591_7576548_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Galaxy-Note-10-leak_1565125899591_7576548_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Galaxy-Note-10-leak_1565125899591_7576548_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Galaxy-Note-10-leak_1565125899591_7576548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Samsung&#39;s upcoming Galaxy Note 10 phones will support air gestures through its stylus, leaked promo materials reveal. Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note 10 phones will support air gestures through its stylus, leaked promo materials reveal. Photo: Droidlife.com

By Sriram Sharma, KTVU

Posted Aug 06 2019 02:09PM PDT
Updated Aug 06 2019 02:18PM PDT (KTVU)</strong> - Features of upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 plus leaked ahead of its scheduled reveal at the Unpacked event, scheduled for Wednesday in New York. Samsung is positioning the upcoming Note devices as "a computer that's a gaming console, film studio, and an intelligent pen," promo materials leaked by <a href="https://www.droid-life.com/2019/08/06/heres-a-galaxy-note-10-note-10-official-feature-leak/" target="_blank">Droid Life</a> reveal. </p><p>The two devices have 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch bezel-less displays, the promo copy reveals. Air gestures on next-generation S Pen can be used to "take hands-free pictures, change playlist tracks, or flip through slides in a presentation, all from a distance," the feature copy reads. </p><p>Motion sensing abilities on a smartphone are a new emerging trend – Google disclosed its <a href="https://www.droid-life.com/2019/08/06/heres-a-galaxy-note-10-note-10-official-feature-leak/" target="_blank">Pixel 4 smartphone's</a> motion-sensing capabilities in a blog post published late July. 2020 iPhones <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/business/2020-iphones-to-use-time-of-flight-sensors-report">are expected</a> to incorporate time of flight sensors, which would mean that motion-sensing abilities are likely to come to the iPhone as well. </p><p>Other features on the Note include quick charging capability called "Superfast Charge", which promises hours of power on minutes of charge, "precision sound recording" and a "pro-grade" camera. </p><p>According to previous rumors, the phones will be fitted with a Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor, and come with 8 and 12 GB RAM respectively, with 256 GB storage, and a microSD card slot on the Note 10 plus. Battery sizes vary - 3,500mAh on the Note 10, and a 4300mAh battery on the Note 10+. </p><p>Samsung's other flagship device - the Galaxy Fold is gearing up for a September launch, following a rash of display issues in initial review units which forced the company to postpone its initial April launch date. 