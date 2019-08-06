< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422455068" data-article-version="1.0">Bay Area native stars as Alexander Hamilton in hit Broadway show</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/community/bay-area-native-stars-as-alexander-hamilton-in-hit-broadway-show" addthis:title="Bay Area native stars as Alexander Hamilton in hit Broadway show"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422455068.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422455068");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_422455068_422458816_148635"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KTVU"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_422455068_422458816_148635";this.videosJson='[{"id":"422458816","video":"591924","title":"Bay%20Area%20native%20stars%20as%20Alexander%20Hamilton%20in%20hit%20Broadway%20show","caption":"KTVU%27s%20Claudine%20Wong%20sat%20down%20with%20Bay%20Area%20native%20Austin%20Scott%20just%20a%20couple%20of%20hours%20before%20the%20curtain%20rose%20at%20the%20Richard%20Rodgers%20Theater%20on%20Broadway%20in%20NYC.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F06%2FBay_Area_native_stars_as_Alexander_Hamil_0_7576155_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F06%2FBay_Area_native_stars_as_Alexander_Hamilton_in_h_591924_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659723564%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DDXMqX0kZJPFNkyifwF6zj82OFoU","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fcommunity%2Fbay-area-native-stars-as-alexander-hamilton-in-hit-broadway-show"}},"createDate":"Aug 06 2019 11:19AM PDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KTVU"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_422455068_422458816_148635",video:"591924",poster:"https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Bay_Area_native_stars_as_Alexander_Hamil_0_7576155_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"KTVU%2527s%2520Claudine%2520Wong%2520sat%2520down%2520with%2520Bay%2520Area%2520native%2520Austin%2520Scott%2520just%2520a%2520couple%2520of%2520hours%2520before%2520the%2520curtain%2520rose%2520at%2520the%2520Richard%2520Rodgers%2520Theater%2520on%2520Broadway%2520in%2520NYC.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/06/Bay_Area_native_stars_as_Alexander_Hamilton_in_h_591924_1800.mp4?Expires=1659723564&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=DXMqX0kZJPFNkyifwF6zj82OFoU",eventLabel:"Bay%20Area%20native%20stars%20as%20Alexander%20Hamilton%20in%20hit%20Broadway%20show-422458816",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fcommunity%2Fbay-area-native-stars-as-alexander-hamilton-in-hit-broadway-show"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:claudine.wong@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/community/bay-area-native-stars-as-alexander-hamilton-in-hit-broadway-show">Claudine Wong, KTVU</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 11:00AM PDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-422455068"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 11:19AM PDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 11:19AM PDT</span></p>
</div> class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Bay_Area_native_stars_as_Alexander_Hamil_0_7576155_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Bay_Area_native_stars_as_Alexander_Hamil_0_7576155_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Bay_Area_native_stars_as_Alexander_Hamil_0_7576155_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Bay_Area_native_stars_as_Alexander_Hamil_0_7576155_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Bay_Area_native_stars_as_Alexander_Hamil_0_7576155_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422455068-422458801" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Bay_Area_native_stars_as_Alexander_Hamil_0_7576155_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Bay_Area_native_stars_as_Alexander_Hamil_0_7576155_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Bay_Area_native_stars_as_Alexander_Hamil_0_7576155_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Bay_Area_native_stars_as_Alexander_Hamil_0_7576155_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Bay_Area_native_stars_as_Alexander_Hamil_0_7576155_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422455068" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU)</strong> - We sat down with Bay Area native Austin Scott just a couple of hours before the curtain rose at the Richard Rodgers Theater on Broadway in NYC. And while playing Alexander Hamilton on Broadway is a job, Scott will tell you he's living the dream. </p><p>"It's the best work I've ever done for sure, but when I step outside and I see the fans or I talk to people and I am reminded what I am a part of and that's, I have moments like that all of the time where I got to pinch myself because I was a fan before I did it and I knew how much I loved the show and now to know that I am a part of bringing that to people, that's crazy," Scott said.</p><p>There have been a lot of "pinch me" moments for Scott. His ride has been incredible but unconventional. </p><p>"I tell people often, I think I am the worst musical theater person that there has ever been," he explained. "I don't know a lot of shows." </p><p>Scott grew up in Benicia and as a student at Benicia High school he says he did more basketball and improv than theater, so you can't call him a theater kid.</p><p>"I only did one theater show that last year so I don't think they would call me the theater kid but that dude that did a little bit of everything. I was weird and I was funny and I kind of tried to make friends with everybody," he said.</p><p>He has however always been someone who loves entertaining. Scott credits his parents for their unwavering support, "crazy support,' he called it. "I'm so lucky."</p><p>And while he didn't do a lot of theater growing up, he did do some commercials and acting. </p><p>"I did technically start when I was 8 I would say this is what I wanted to do and my mom and dad started taking me to auditions and I don't know how many auditions I've been on probably well over 400," he said. </p><p>Out of those he says maybe 2 percent worked out. But he kept trying all while considering other careers. </p><p>He went to San Francisco State and majored in interdisciplinary studies. A year later he got an agent and that took him to Los Angeles. Something he says wouldn't let him, let go of the dream. </p><p>"So I think ever since I left high school I knew that there would be some part of me that would never feel fulfilled if I wasn't doing some form of performing. I thought about becoming a physical therapist because that's what my mom does and some other jobs rattled around. I just never feel more like me than when I am on a stage or in front of a camera or something like that," he said. </p><p>So he auditioned and danced and sang and then he started auditioning for Hamilton.</p><p>"The first time I went out for Hamilton I went out for different roles I think George Washington and maybe Jefferson, a couple of different roles. And I had probably a string of 8 call backs for Tommy and Lin and eventually they were like no, same thing too young for Washington, too whatever, but we like you and we'll keep you in mind," he said. </p><p>Two years later, he was asked to read for Hamilton. And the no turned into a very big yes. He was asked to play Hamilton on tour.</p><p>"That's the ultimate, yes it's such a huge jump, so fast and yeah I was just floored but I couldn't tell anyone for four weeks." A requirement he stuck to, sort of. "Well I wasn't supposed to tell my parents sorry producers I immediately called my parents and my girlfriend.' </p><p>In January of 2018, he made his debut on tour, and then last February, he took the stage as Broadway's Hamilton. He says he had so many emotions when he took the stage that first night. id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Community" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405578" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Community Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/community/child-piano-prodigy-gives-back-to-the-community" title="Child piano prodigy gives back to the community" data-articleId="411195540" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Child_piano_prodigy_gives_back_to_the_co_0_7360278_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Child_piano_prodigy_gives_back_to_the_co_0_7360278_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Child_piano_prodigy_gives_back_to_the_co_0_7360278_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Child_piano_prodigy_gives_back_to_the_co_0_7360278_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Child_piano_prodigy_gives_back_to_the_co_0_7360278_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="He’s not even a teenager but 12-year-old Christopher Nguyen is something to hear on the piano." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Child piano prodigy gives back to the community</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Claudine Wong, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 11:51AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 12:06PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>He’s not even a teenager but 12-year-old Christopher Nguyen is something to hear on the piano.</p><p>“I like to play classical music. My favorite composer is Chopin because I understand how he writes music and how he structures it.”</p><p>Christopher is a regular volunteer at the assisted living facility known as the Water’s Edge Lodge in Alameda.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/community/jennifer-siebel-newsom-talks-about-latest-film-and-why-she-chose-not-to-be-called-first-lady-" title="Jennifer Siebel Newsom talks about her latest film and why she chose not to be called 'First Lady'" data-articleId="409627304" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/08/5A%20NEWSOM%20INAUGURATION%201_00.00.03.19_1546969522835.png_6601651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/08/5A%20NEWSOM%20INAUGURATION%201_00.00.03.19_1546969522835.png_6601651_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/08/5A%20NEWSOM%20INAUGURATION%201_00.00.03.19_1546969522835.png_6601651_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/08/5A%20NEWSOM%20INAUGURATION%201_00.00.03.19_1546969522835.png_6601651_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/08/5A%20NEWSOM%20INAUGURATION%201_00.00.03.19_1546969522835.png_6601651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gavin Newsom gets sworn in as governor as his first partner and wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, watches. Jan. 7, 2019. Photo: KCRA." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jennifer Siebel Newsom talks about her latest film and why she chose not to be called 'First Lady'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 01:25PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 01:30PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>She was born and raised in the Bay Area and graduated with honors from Stanford University. Now, Jennifer Siebel Newsom is an accomplished filmmaker, working on her third project, "The Great American Lie." She also happens to be the wife of California Governor, Gavin Newsom, but she prefers not to be called "First Lady." "The Issue Is:" host Elex Michaelson caught up with Siebel Newsom to talk about why she thinks the American dream is a lie, life as a busy mother of four and what the title of "First Partner" means to her.</p><p> Listen to our podcast</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/community/oakland-gay-men-s-chorus-celebrates-20-years" title="Oakland Gay Men's Chorus celebrates 20 years" data-articleId="406575224" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/13/Oakland_Gay_Men_s_Chorus_Celebrates_20_y_0_7253135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/13/Oakland_Gay_Men_s_Chorus_Celebrates_20_y_0_7253135_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/13/Oakland_Gay_Men_s_Chorus_Celebrates_20_y_0_7253135_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/13/Oakland_Gay_Men_s_Chorus_Celebrates_20_y_0_7253135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/13/Oakland_Gay_Men_s_Chorus_Celebrates_20_y_0_7253135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="KTVU's Claudine Wong sits down with members of the chorus in this segment of Bay Area People." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Oakland Gay Men's Chorus celebrates 20 years</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Claudine Wong, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 13 2019 12:53PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 13 2019 03:37PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This year the Oakland Gay Men's Chorus will celebrate 20 years, and after two decades the chorus says its mission is simple. It wants to give voice through song to a community where everyone matters.</p><p>This is a group that is passionate about singing, but it's more than that. It's about family, about support and inclusivity and how those themes define the chorus today and will help shape the chorus of tomorrow.</p><p>At a recent practice, KTVU's Claudine Wong sat down with artistic director, Dr. William Sauerland, who says "literally everyone just calls me Billy because that feels appropriate, I'm a Billy through and through." </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/california-s-only-known-wild-wolf-pack-spotted-with-new-pups"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/TZ1_CA%20WOLF%20PUPS_00.00.00.00_1565189749586.png_7578253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="California’s only wild wolf pack, known as the Lassen Pack, had three pups in April. The animals usually roam in Lassen and Plumas counties. They were filmed on June 18, 2019 (Photo: California Department of Fish and Wildlife)" title="TZ1_CA WOLF PUPS_00.00.00.00_1565189749586.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>California's only known wild wolf pack spotted with new pups</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-found-shot-to-death-in-livermore-by-walmart-police"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/9a%20LIVERMORE%20HOMICIDE_00.00.15.17_1565197539544.png_7578585_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="9a LIVERMORE HOMICIDE_00.00.15.17_1565197539544.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Livermore homicide near Walmart and Kohl's not a random attack: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/for-the-1st-time-in-100-years-there-is-no-incumbent-da-running-in-san-francisco"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/No_incumbent_in_San_Francisco_district_a_0_7577673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="No_incumbent_in_San_Francisco_district_a_0_20190807054200"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>For the 1st time in 100 years, there is no incumbent DA running in San Francisco</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sf-mayor-unveils-new-muni-platform-near-chase-center-the-most-transit-friendly-arena-in-the-nba"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/New_Muni_stop_outside_Chase_Center_in_Sa_0_7577889_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="New_Muni_stop_outside_Chase_Center_in_Sa_0_20190807124310"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>SF mayor unveils new Muni platform near Chase Center, the most 'transit-friendly' arena in the NBA</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3966_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3966"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-world-news/brazil-gang-leader-who-tried-to-escape-as-daughter-found-dead-in-cell" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/Escaped_inmate_dresses_as_daughter_0_7572957_ver1.0_1280_720_1565198157640_7578603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/Escaped_inmate_dresses_as_daughter_0_7572957_ver1.0_1280_720_1565198157640_7578603_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/Escaped_inmate_dresses_as_daughter_0_7572957_ver1.0_1280_720_1565198157640_7578603_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/Escaped_inmate_dresses_as_daughter_0_7572957_ver1.0_1280_720_1565198157640_7578603_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/Escaped_inmate_dresses_as_daughter_0_7572957_ver1.0_1280_720_1565198157640_7578603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Brazil gang leader who tried to escape as daughter found dead in cell</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/usa-today-headquarters-evacuated-amid-reports-of-man-with-weapon" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Gannett%20offices_1565196896622.jpg_7578552_ver1.0_1280_720_1565198401890.jpg_7578604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Gannett%20offices_1565196896622.jpg_7578552_ver1.0_1280_720_1565198401890.jpg_7578604_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Gannett%20offices_1565196896622.jpg_7578552_ver1.0_1280_720_1565198401890.jpg_7578604_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Gannett%20offices_1565196896622.jpg_7578552_ver1.0_1280_720_1565198401890.jpg_7578604_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Gannett%20offices_1565196896622.jpg_7578552_ver1.0_1280_720_1565198401890.jpg_7578604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x0a;Lobby&#x20;of&#x20;Gannett&#x20;Corp&#x2e;&#x20;headquarters&#x20;in&#x20;McLean&#x2c;&#x20;VA&#x20;on&#x20;Feb&#x2e;&#x20;15&#x20;&#x2c;&#x20;2011&#x20;&#x28;Getty&#x3a;&#x20;Jeffrey&#x20;MacMillan&#x20;&#x29;&#x0a;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>USA Today headquarters evacuated amid reports of man with weapon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/georgia-woman-claims-she-s-infecting-men-with-hiv-in-viral-rant" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/02/hiv-aids_1459614844411_1145604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/02/hiv-aids_1459614844411_1145604_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/02/hiv-aids_1459614844411_1145604_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/02/hiv-aids_1459614844411_1145604_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/02/hiv-aids_1459614844411_1145604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x0a;&#x09;HIV&#x2c;&#x20;or&#x20;human&#x20;immunodeficiency&#x20;virus&#x2c;&#x20;particles&#x20;in&#x20;purple&#x2c;&#x20;cause&#x20;the&#x20;disease&#x20;AIDS&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;CDC&#x2f;&#x20;Dr&#x2e;&#x20;A&#x2e;&#x20;Harrison&#x3b;&#x20;Dr&#x2e;&#x20;P&#x2e;&#x20;Feorino&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Georgia woman claims she's infecting men with HIV in viral rant</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wildfire-prevention-adds-new-twist-on-national-night-out" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/New_twist_to_National_Night_Out_0_7577830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/New_twist_to_National_Night_Out_0_7577830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/New_twist_to_National_Night_Out_0_7577830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/New_twist_to_National_Night_Out_0_7577830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/New_twist_to_National_Night_Out_0_7577830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wildfire prevention adds new twist on National Night Out</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/california-s-only-known-wild-wolf-pack-spotted-with-new-pups" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/TZ1_CA%20WOLF%20PUPS_00.00.00.00_1565189749586.png_7578253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/TZ1_CA%20WOLF%20PUPS_00.00.00.00_1565189749586.png_7578253_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/TZ1_CA%20WOLF%20PUPS_00.00.00.00_1565189749586.png_7578253_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/TZ1_CA%20WOLF%20PUPS_00.00.00.00_1565189749586.png_7578253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/TZ1_CA%20WOLF%20PUPS_00.00.00.00_1565189749586.png_7578253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="California&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;only&#x20;wild&#x20;wolf&#x20;pack&#x2c;&#x20;known&#x20;as&#x20;the&#x20;Lassen&#x20;Pack&#x2c;&#x20;had&#x20;three&#x20;pups&#x20;in&#x20;April&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;animals&#x20;usually&#x20;roam&#x20;in&#x20;Lassen&#x20;and&#x20;Plumas&#x20;counties&#x2e;&#x20;They&#x20;were&#x20;filmed&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;18&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;California&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Fish&#x20;and&#x20;Wildlife&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>California's only known wild wolf pack spotted with new pups</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3374_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3374"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-AD-KTVU_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3374_MOD-AD-KTVU_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3374_MOD-AD-KTVU_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/community', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/community', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/community', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/community', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/community', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '422455068'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white 