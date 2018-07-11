92-year-old grandpa beaten with brick reacts to arrest of his alleged attacker

- A 92-year-old grandfather who was viciously beaten by a woman with a brick while walking in his Willowbrook neighborhood last week is reacting to the arrest of his alleged attacker.

Tuesday evening, Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department detectives arrested 30-year-old Laquisha Jones for her alleged role in the attack. She was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon and booked to jail on a $200,000 bond.

“I’m going to leave her to the law, I’m not capable of saying give her 10 or 15 years,” Rodriguez said Wednesday. “I’m only going to rely on Jesus Christ’s help and I believe the law will bring justice. I don’t know where her heart is at. I’ve never asked for bad things to happen.”

A witness says she saw Jones beating Rodriguez with a brick on 4th of July, and also heard her making racist comments to him.

“Go back to your country, why are you here, you mother******,” she said.

But LASD told FOX 11 they currently have no evidence this was a hate crime, though they continue to investigate.

When FOX 11 asked the witness about this on Wednesday, she said she stands by her previous statements.

An attorney taking on Rodriguez’s case pro bono addressed speculation that the man is in the U.S. illegally.

“He’s been a lawful permanent resident for the last 15 years, paid his taxes, worked, law abiding, he has more than 10 children and he was just minding his own business,” said immigration attorney Alex Galvez.

A GoFundMe set up on Rodriguez’s behalf reached $300,000 Wednesday night. The target was $15,000 to help with medical bills.

“They’re gonna put it to a good cause, they’re not gonna keep it all for themselves and they’re thinking about ways to give back to the community,” Galvez said.

LASD said they are looking for other suspects in the case, but did not provide a description.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call detectives at (323) 568-4800.

