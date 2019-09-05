< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <article> <section id="story427628277" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="427628277" data-article-version="1.0">Fremont resident on hunger strike over proposed homeless center</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:azenith.smith@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/homeless/fremont-resident-on-hunger-strike-over-proposed-homeless-center">Azenith Smith, KTVU</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 10:47PM PDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-427628277"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 10:46PM PDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/Fremont_resident_on_hunger_strike_over_p_0_7642429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/Fremont_resident_on_hunger_strike_over_p_0_7642429_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/Fremont_resident_on_hunger_strike_over_p_0_7642429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/Fremont_resident_on_hunger_strike_over_p_0_7642429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/Fremont_resident_on_hunger_strike_over_p_0_7642429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427628277-427628247" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/Fremont_resident_on_hunger_strike_over_p_0_7642429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/Fremont_resident_on_hunger_strike_over_p_0_7642429_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/Fremont_resident_on_hunger_strike_over_p_0_7642429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/Fremont_resident_on_hunger_strike_over_p_0_7642429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/Fremont_resident_on_hunger_strike_over_p_0_7642429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-427628277" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FREMONT, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - A Fremont resident has gone three days without food on a hunger strike. 59-year-old Ruiping Sun said he's protesting a controversial decision city leaders are set to make <br /> next Tuesday on a center to help the homeless. Sun has been camped out outside city hall since Tuesday.</p> <p>Sun said he’s not against a homeless navigation center. He doesn't care where it's built. He does care who has a say and feels it should be up to the voters.</p> <p>“First and second day is fine,” said Ruiping Sun. “Today third day I feel cold.”</p> <p>Bundled in a heavy jacket, the Fremont resident of 20 years and retired engineer has gone 72 hours drinking only black coffee and water.</p> <p>It’s his first hunger strike over the city’s first-ever homeless navigation center. He said it should be a ballot initiative for the voters to decide and not city leaders.</p> <p>“Only position I take is the decision making,” said Sun. “I believe this decision is so critical for Fremont.”</p> <p>“I’ve been in city government for 15 years and we’ve never had a hunger strike on any decisions,” said Fremont Vice Mayor Raj Salwan.</p> <p>Salwan said holding off on a decision could mean a loss of $2 million in state and county funding. Next Tuesday city leaders are set to vote on building the shelter in either in a parking lot behind city hall or on property on Decoto Road.</p> <p>Rob Larisch wants a center and said the protest makes no sense.</p> <p>“For someone who has great access to housing and food and say I’m going to give up food to raise visibility to this issue just seems a little ironic,” said Larisch.</p> <p>His family is donating a dollar for every hour the hunger strike goes on to the operators of the center.</p> <p>Still, Sun’s supporters have been stopping by and dropping off water. Bottles line the sidewalk.</p> <p>“I feel proud that at least one person is doing such an extreme step to save our downtown, to save our city,” said Ashwin Lulla of Fremont.</p> <p>Sun lives near Mission San Jose, nowhere near the two proposed sites. id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Homeless" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"279273928" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Homeless Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/pilot-program-connects-volunteers-with-a-place-to-stay-in-san-jose" title="Pilot program connects volunteers with a place to stay in San Jose" data-articleId="427598309" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/Pilot_program_aims_to_connect_volunteers_0_7641695_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/Pilot_program_aims_to_connect_volunteers_0_7641695_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/Pilot_program_aims_to_connect_volunteers_0_7641695_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/Pilot_program_aims_to_connect_volunteers_0_7641695_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/Pilot_program_aims_to_connect_volunteers_0_7641695_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pilot program aims to connect volunteers with a place to stay. Ann Rubin reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pilot program connects volunteers with a place to stay in San Jose</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ann Rubin, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 06:03PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Community service organizations say the high cost of living is scaring away potential volunteers. But now a pilot program hopes to help by matching recent grads doing a year of service work with empty nesters who have space to spare.</p><p>Brittany Hernandez signed up for a year of service helping in San Jose schools. But what she didn't sign on for was sleeping on a couch because housing was simply too expensive.</p><p>Now, she has several roommates.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/homeless/sf-pilot-program-targets-homeless-most-in-need-of-mental-health-drug-abuse-services" title="SF pilot program targets homeless most in need of mental health, drug abuse services" data-articleId="427384837" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/SF_pilot_program_targets_homeless_most_i_0_7638837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/SF_pilot_program_targets_homeless_most_i_0_7638837_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/SF_pilot_program_targets_homeless_most_i_0_7638837_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/SF_pilot_program_targets_homeless_most_i_0_7638837_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/SF_pilot_program_targets_homeless_most_i_0_7638837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Wednesday announced plans for a new, long-term approach to help get homeless people suffering from mental illness and substance abuse off the streets and into treatment. Christien Kafton reports a new review of cit" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SF pilot program targets homeless most in need of mental health, drug abuse services</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Daniel Montes </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 04:32PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 06:45PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Wednesday announced plans for a new, long-term approach to help get homeless people suffering from mental illness and substance abuse off the streets and into treatment.</p><p>According to Breed, the new initiative aims to provide care for nearly 4,000 people -- identified using public health data as having the highest level of service needs and needing specialized solutions for getting healthy.</p><p>The care would come through a multi-agency pilot program that would streamline housing and health care and increase access to behavioral health services by expanding hours at the city's Behavioral Health Access Center, located at 1380 Howard St.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/homeless/san-diego-mayor-says-bridge-shelters-contributed-to-5-decrease-in-homeless-population" title="San Diego mayor says Bridge Shelters contribute to 5% decrease in homeless population" data-articleId="426102653" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/28/San_Diego_mayor_says_Bridge_Shelters_con_0_7623568_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/28/San_Diego_mayor_says_Bridge_Shelters_con_0_7623568_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/28/San_Diego_mayor_says_Bridge_Shelters_con_0_7623568_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/28/San_Diego_mayor_says_Bridge_Shelters_con_0_7623568_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/28/San_Diego_mayor_says_Bridge_Shelters_con_0_7623568_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="As we’ve been reporting, the latest homeless population counts over the past two years in many Bay Area cities and counties, included sharp increases. KTVU's Heather Holmes sat down with San Diego Mayor Kevin Falconer who says Bridge Shelters and p" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>San Diego mayor says Bridge Shelters contribute to 5% decrease in homeless population</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Heather Holmes </span>, <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 05:44PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 12:19PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As we've been reporting , the latest homeless population counts over the past two years in many Bay Area cities and counties, included sharp increases. </p><p>By one count, the number of homeless people in San Francisco increased by 17% since 2017. In Santa Clara County the homeless population increased 31% in the same amount of time. And in Alameda County the homeless population rose by 43% over the last two years. </p><p>But in San Diego County, the number of homeless people declined by about 5% since 2017. We sat down with San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who said some of his policies are similar to those being implemented in Bay Area cities, but that others included a "tougher approach." </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > 