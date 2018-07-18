'High-end' baby clothes stolen from Union City shipping container

- An East Bay business owner is offering a reward Wednesday after thieves stole $45,000 worth of merchandise from a shipping container parked at a warehouse in Union City. The stolen merchandise was high-end baby clothes.



“Kim Kardashian's baby wears our stuff,” said Angel Dear Owner Jeffery Cheng. “David Beckham’s daughter has our stuff.”



Oakland native Jeffery Cheng owns Angel Dear. It’s a company and brand, he founded 20 years ago, that specializes in high-end baby and children's garments. He said, items from the new fall collection of onesies and cardigans yet to hit retail stores were stolen.



“The container was open and all the locks was gone,” said Cheng.



The items were part of the latest shipment from China. Cheng said, sometime overnight Sunday, thieves broke through a cargo lock and two industrial locks.



Forty-eight boxes with 2,500 pieces of clothing were gone. He said, the wholesale value is $45,000 and at retail price, it’s worth $90,000.



“There’s a lot that goes into getting the stuff to here to back out to the stores who need it so it's heartbreaking,” said Operations Manager Lionel Wright.



Wright made the discovery Monday morning and believes the vandals were an experienced crew.



“They had industrial equipment, industrial drill with cooling,” said Wright. “Everything was there and they must have had a truck of some sort.”



Cheng is now worried without a vetting process, the stolen items could end up on the streets or at a flea market.



“It will have a big impact on our branding,” said Cheng. “Our new goods that haven't reached the market

yet is sold in the flea market.”



The items are typically seen in high-end department stores and specialty boutique stores with many celebrity fans.



“Even Steph Curry's wife just shopped through Nordstrom.com and bought stuff from Angel Dear that we shipped to them,” said Cheng.



He’s now offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the stolen items.



“If we could recover the goods that will be a big help for our season,” said Cheng. “Our customers they will be happy.”



The owner now plans to install surveillance cameras. Union City Police said they are actively looking for surveillance video from nearby businesses. Anyone who spots the stolen items is encouraged to contact Union City Police at (510) 675-5207 or tips@unioncity.org



