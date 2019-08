- A "Night of Healing" vigil to show solidarity with communities impacted by mass shootings, and to oppose gun violence and white supremacy, will be hosted by U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee in Oakland next week.

The vigil on Tuesday evening will feature several guest speakers, including Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, Alameda Mayor Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft and Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter.

The vigil will be held at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.