1 dead in work-related fatality at preschool, CAL/OSHA confirms

- PALO ALTO (BCN) - One person died in a work-related incident at a preschool Thursday morning in Palo Alto.

Love N Care Preschool is located at 2490 Middlefield Road. A preschool representative said the fatality does not involve any children, parents or teachers who are affiliated with the school.

California Division of Occupational Safety and Health officials are currently responding to the scene and have not released further details.