1 dead in work-related fatality at preschool, CAL/OSHA confirms

Posted: Jul 12 2018 12:08PM PDT

Video Posted: Jul 12 2018 12:28PM PDT

Updated: Jul 12 2018 12:33PM PDT

PALO ALTO, Calif. (BCN) - PALO ALTO (BCN) - One person died in a work-related incident at a preschool Thursday morning in Palo Alto.

Love N Care Preschool is located at 2490 Middlefield Road. A preschool representative said the fatality does not involve any children, parents or teachers who are affiliated with the school.

California Division of Occupational Safety and Health officials are currently responding to the scene and have not released further details.

