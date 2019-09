- A chilly San Francisco morning was no match for thousands of runners as a sea of orange and black took over in front of Oracle Park for the annual San Francisco Giant Race.

"I love the San Francisco Giants, I love the race," said half-marathon runner Adelaida Caballero.

18,000 people came out for the race that celebrated 10 years with a weekend full of events including a kid's run, yoga and a marathon around the ballpark track.

It all led up to Sunday's race day with a half-marathon, 10k and 5k.

"It was a fantastic time. It was a treat to go inside the Giant's stadium at the end," said 10k runner Minju Lee.

One of the best parts of this race is the route. It took runners from Oracle Park, along the waterfront and wrapped up on the baseball field.

"Runners can hang out on the field, get some food, watch their family or friends finish and check out exhibitors here," said race director Brian Kennedy.

It's a popular event people from all over come to, including Kristen Downey's sister from the east coast.

"She comes to visit me from New Jersey every year to do this we get to hang out and visit and I get to see her run," Downey said.

Race organizers are already starting to plan next year's event, but all they would share is that it will happen in the beginning of September.