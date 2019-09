The Santa Rosa police department is investigating the death of a 13-month old boy discovered early Saturday afternoon. The Santa Rosa police department is investigating the death of a 13-month old boy discovered early Saturday afternoon.

The small child was found unresponsive and not breathing by a female who went to the residence to check on the residents who lived there.

While at the home located on the 200 block of Darek Drive, the woman discovered an adult male and a small child who were both laying on the ground and were unresponsive.

The child was declared deceased at the scene. Meanwhile, the unconscious man was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police responding to the scene located items consistent with narcotic use.

Detectives are working to gather more information, and will identify the involved persons at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Investigation Team at (707) 543-3590.