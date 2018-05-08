15 great white sharks spotted near cement ship in Aptos

- A birds-eye-view from a helicopter tour showed a group of great white sharks off the shore at Seacliff State Beach in Aptos.

A pilot with Specialized Helicopters, Inc. posted photos of the scene online saying more than 15 mid-sized great whites were around the cement ship Monday afternoon. The size of the sharks was estimated at 10 to 14'.

The pilot also captured photos of a large group of Orcas eating a gray baby whale nearby.

It's not unheard of for sharks to be in the area of the famous cement ship. In May of 2016 Specialized Helicopters reported seeing 10 sharks in the same area. In June of 2015 we had a report on KTVU showing more than a dozen great whites in the area.

Seacliff State Beach was in the news last week with the rare sighting of a deer swimming near the beach. The deer took a morning swim before scampering off.

Additional details on the shark sightings at Seacliff Beach have not been released.