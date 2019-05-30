< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Deputies will stop patrolling college campuses, emergency phones still don't work 30 2019 05:46PM OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - Starting July 1, Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies will no longer patrol four East Bay junior college campuses after the Peralta Community College District’s board of trustees rejected a multi-million dollar police services contract.</p><p>The 6-1 decision to not approve the $4.1 million, one-year contract followed a marathon meeting Tuesday where trustees debated whether sheriff’s deputies have the proper training to patrol the diverse student and staff populations at Laney and Merritt colleges in Oakland as well as College of Alameda and Berkeley City College. </p><p>“By not having a police presence on their campuses not only will crime rise but they will be in violation of federal law,” Lt. Gerald Verbeck said. “It mandates a law enforcement entity to provide crime stats. They could be fined drastically.”</p><p>Acting Chancellor Frances White said she was highly concerned about the outrage that may follow once the community learns that deputies will no longer patrol the four campuses. </p><p>“The minute word gets out that Peralta has no security and is still shopping for security and may have security in three to six months…I just don’t know,” she said at Tuesday’s board meeting. </p><p>The decision to not renew the contract with Alameda County for deputies services at the four colleges comes in the wake of a 2 investigates report that found that the blue emergency phones on the Laney and Merritt campuses have been in disrepair for nearly a decade.</p><p>Students and staff are supposed to be able to use those phones, which connect to a police dispatcher, if they witness a crime, feel unsafe, spot a suspicious person or need help in an emergency. Currently, deputies stationed at the Peralta police station are dispatched to help the caller. </p><p>However, when the current police services contract expires on June 30, it’s unclear how those calls will be handled. </p><p>“It’s getting pathetic. Something needs to be done,” Merritt College neighbor George Lingenfelter said. “This is a catalyst for trouble and it needs to be addressed.”</p><p>The college district vowed to have all of the emergency phones working by the end of April, however, little work has been done to repair, upgrade and bring the faulty phones back into service. </p><p>At Merritt College this week, 2 Investigates found several emergency services phones boarded up with cardboard, wrapped in yellow tape and without their blue safety beacons illuminated. Moreover, the college district claimed that all of the phones at Oakland’s Laney College were functioning in March, but several phones surveyed this week still have “not in service” signs posted on them. </p><p>“Come out here, police the area,” Lingenfelter said. “Put forth some effort to show that you care.”</p><p>Records show that just $8,300 has been spent on upgrading the emergency blue phones project since April, although the college board approved $2 million for the project last November. </p><p>A future lack of police patrol and broken phones are the latest issues in a series of campus security problems.</p><p>Over the last few months, 2 Investigates has discovered broken windows, non-working elevators, missing door locks, missing fire extinguishers and malfunctioning fire alarms. Homeowners who live near the colleges also have concerns about vandalism, broken bottles, knocked down fences and unmonitored security cameras in college campus parking lots. </p><p>“I’m very concerned for our students, for our faculty, for our staff, for myself,” Merritt College President Marie-Elaine Burns said. “They [criminals] are going to come and they’re going to try to take whatever we got up there and there’s going to be craziness. You can’t leave us without anything.”</p><p>The lone vote Tuesday to approve the contract for future police services was cast by long-time trustee and former Alameda mayor and retired U.S. Navy Capt. Bill Withrow.</p><p>“We failed,” he said. “It’s beyond me to understand why we would wait 33 days before the end of a contract to bring (concerns over deputies) up. id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"2 Investigates" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405590" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More 2 Investigates Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/woman-wins-wrongful-termination-lawsuit-after-2-investigates-report" title="Woman wins wrongful termination lawsuit after 2 Investigates report" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/22/Woman_wins_wrongful_termination_lawsuit__0_7303952_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/22/Woman_wins_wrongful_termination_lawsuit__0_7303952_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/22/Woman_wins_wrongful_termination_lawsuit__0_7303952_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/22/Woman_wins_wrongful_termination_lawsuit__0_7303952_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/22/Woman_wins_wrongful_termination_lawsuit__0_7303952_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Brooks Jarosz reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman wins wrongful termination lawsuit after 2 Investigates report</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brooks Jarosz, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 06:42PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 09:52PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A KTVU 2 Investigates report helped spark the award of hundreds of thousands of dollars to a woman who was wrongfully terminated over a family-leave discrepancy.</p><p>Ivania Centeno was a 13-year employee at a Bon Appetit café inside Genentech in South San Francisco.</p><p>She said she was let go in 2017 for taking time off to care for her dying mother-in-law, in violation of company policy.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/2-investigates/at-least-five-deputies-fear-their-substation-is-causing-cancer" title="At least five deputies fear their substation is causing cancer" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/20/At_least_five_deputies_fear_their_substa_0_7296454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/20/At_least_five_deputies_fear_their_substa_0_7296454_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/20/At_least_five_deputies_fear_their_substa_0_7296454_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/20/At_least_five_deputies_fear_their_substa_0_7296454_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/20/At_least_five_deputies_fear_their_substa_0_7296454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In just the last three years, at least five young, healthy Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies, who worked at the same San Leandro substation were diagnosed with cancer, and they’re now questioning if the aging building may be to blame. 2 Investiga" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>At least five deputies fear their substation is causing cancer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brooks Jarosz, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 10:38PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 11:57AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In just the last three years, at least five young, healthy Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies, who worked at the same San Leandro substation were diagnosed with cancer, and they’re now questioning if the aging building may be to blame. </p><p>The deputies, all in there 30s, were assigned to the Eden Township substation in San Leandro, which county records show was built in the 1940s and contains asbestos. In fact, every year each of the 236 employees who work in the building are required to sign a form acknowledging they understand the building contains the chemical. If fibers from asbestos become airborne and are inhaled, research shows there’s an increased risk of cancer. Four of the deputies were diagnosed with testicular cancer and one was diagnosed with spine cancer. </p><p>“(The building is) kind of the only common denominator, in my opinion,” said Deputy Nicholas Salcedo who was the first of the five to be diagnosed in 2016. “I felt a lump on my testicle just out of the blue.” </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/2-investigates/oakland-city-councilwoman-joins-growing-chorus-calling-for-audit-of-alameda-county-sheriff" title="Oakland council committee joins growing chorus calling for audit of Alameda County sheriff's office" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/11/14/womenjail112018.1.PNG_1542208205862_6402782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/11/14/womenjail112018.1.PNG_1542208205862_6402782_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/11/14/womenjail112018.1.PNG_1542208205862_6402782_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/11/14/womenjail112018.1.PNG_1542208205862_6402782_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/11/14/womenjail112018.1.PNG_1542208205862_6402782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nationally, the rates of female incarceration -- which are growing at twice the rate of men -- are raising alarms for several national advocacy groups. Pictured here are female inmates at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, Calif. November 2018" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Oakland council committee joins growing chorus calling for audit of Alameda County sheriff's office</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lisa Fernandez, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 14 2019 12:28PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 06:22AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Oakland city councilwoman has joined a chorus of lawmakers and civil rights activists in calling for an independent audit of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.</p><p>Nikki Fortunato Bas’ request also follows a 2 Investigates report that detailed the alleged mistreatment of women at Santa Rita Jail, among other findings. Bas is spearheading the effort to get the Alameda County Board of Supervisors to allocate money next year for an independent performance and financial audit of the sheriff’s office. </p><p>Women sue Santa Rita over humiliating treatment; sheriff says facility is 'best big jail in the nation' </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/report-of-student-seen-with-a-gun-prompts-lockdown-at-santa-rosa-high-school"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/31/Chopper%20Santa%20Rosa%20Lock%20Down%20KTVUBCME01_1.mpg_12.16.16.20_1559330475240.png_7337642_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Chopper Santa Rosa Lock Down KTVUBCME01_1.mpg_12.16.16.20_1559330475240.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Report of student seen with a gun prompts lockdown at Santa Rosa High School</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sf-police-served-search-warrant-on-freelance-videographer-s-cell-phone"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/13/Bryan%20Carmody_1557775694274.JPG_7252859_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Police and FBI agents knock on Bryan Carmody's door with sledgehammer and detain the freelance videographer in San Francisco. May 10, 2019. Photo: Surveillance/Bryan Carmody" title="Bryan Carmody_1557775694274.JPG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>SF police obtained search warrant on freelance videographer's cell phone</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/police-driver-in-tenderloin-rampage-was-under-the-influence"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/Woman_arrested_for_multiple_hit_and_runs_0_7326542_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Woman_arrested_for_multiple_hit_and_runs_0_20190530000725"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Driver in Tenderloin rampage was under the influence</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/believe-it-or-not/eek-rat-pop-up-bar-headed-for-san-francisco"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/31/TZ1-%20RAT%20INFESTED%20BAR_00.00.16.07_1559319492424.png_7335771_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=" The San Francisco Dungeon at Fiisherman's Wharf is hosting a rat pop-up, where bar patrons will be allowed to touch and pick up rats. " title="TZ1- RAT INFESTED BAR_00.00.16.07_1559319492424.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Eek! 