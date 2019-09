Off-duty Vallejo police officer David McLaughlin pulls a gun in a Walnut Creek parking lot. Aug. 11, 2018. Photo: witness Off-duty Vallejo police officer David McLaughlin pulls a gun in a Walnut Creek parking lot. Aug. 11, 2018. Photo: witness

A Vallejo police officer who was sued this month for excessive force after holding a man at gunpoint during a minor argument outside a pizzeria is back on patrol. He was exonerated by the department's Internal Affairs unit, 2 Investigates has learned.

The June 3 Internal Affairs document reveals Officer David McLaughlin was cleared of the allegation of "use of force to effect an arrest." As to two other allegations of "unreasonable and unwarranted force" and "unauthorized or unlawful fighting, threatening or attempting to inflict bodily harm on another," investigators determined the claims were "unfounded," which means there wasn't enough evidence to prove the allegations.

This conclusion comes after an eight-month internal investigation by the police department into the August 11, 2018 encounter where Santigo Hutchins accused Vallejo Police Officer David McLaughlin of excessive force when he “unlawfully brandished his gun” before taking him to the ground and striking Hutchins repeatedly in the head.

The incident took place in the middle of the day in the parking lot of Rocco’s Ristorante Pizzeria at the Encina Grande Shopping Complex. Video captured by an onlooker - and first reported by 2 Investigates - shows McLaughlin, who was off-duty at the time, dressed in shorts and a white T-shirt, pointing a gun at Hutchins, who had his hands raised above his head.

Vallejo cop under fire for detaining man has excessive past

According to the lawsuit, as the two men passed each other there was “a tense exchange,” over nothing substantive. Both Hutchins and Walnut Creek police, who investigated the incident, described it as an escalation with both men posturing, “What are you looking at?”

At some point, McLaughlin identified himself as a police officer and pointed his weapon at Hutchins.

McLaughlin then allegedly said Hutchins would be charged with a crime and taken to jail. McLaughlin then ordered Hutchins to get on his knees before the sheriff’s deputy, also off-duty, comes up behind Hutchins and takes him to the ground, the lawsuit alleges.

“Immediately after plaintiff Mr. Hutchins was on the ground, defendant officer McLaughlin began to intentionally target his head and other areas with repeated fist strikes,” the lawsuit states. “Defendant McLaughlin also slammed plaintiff’s head on the asphalt multiple times.”

Hutchins also alleges that he was never interviewed by the Vallejo Police Department's Internal Affairs unit despite filing a claim.

In a statement to 2 Investigates Tuesday, Vallejo Interim Police Chief Joe Allio wrote "The Vallejo Police Department's Internal Affairs unit conducted a thorough investigation of the excessive force claim. This investigation examined extensive evidence including a full statement given by the complainant to the Walnut Creek Police Department, as well as all video and audio records of the incident."

Allio said investigators found no evidence that McLaughlin violated the department's use-of-force policies.

"Definitely not surprised," Hutchins said. "I wasn't interviewed so it's police policing police."

WATCH: Exclusive video shows Vallejo police officerpulling gun

McLaughlin is the same police officer seen in a viral video clip recorded January 22 of a traffic stop in Vallejo. Adrian Burrell, a Marine veteran, said he was assaulted by McLaughlin and suffered a concussion just for filming the officer from his front porch.

Some of the encounter was captured on video, and Burrell, 28, posted the encounter to Facebook and provided it to Bay City News. He has retained civil rights attorney John Burris, who called the case "egregious" and said the officer's use of force was "unnecessary and unreasonable."

Since these two incidents, the city of Vallejo has invited community relations help from the U.S. Department of Justice and has hired an independent firm to assess its police department.