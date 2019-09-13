< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.ktvu.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story429200496" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429200496" data-article-version="1.0">Internal Affairs exonerates Vallejo police officer sued for excessive force</h1> </header> addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/2-investigates/vallejo-police-officer-sued-for-excessive-force-exonerated-by-internal-affairs" addthis:title="Internal Affairs exonerates Vallejo police officer sued for excessive force"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429200496.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429200496");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_429200496_429249528_171339"></div> <script>$(function(){var <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:candice.nguyen@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/2-investigates/vallejo-police-officer-sued-for-excessive-force-exonerated-by-internal-affairs">Candice Nguyen, KTVU</a>, <a href="mailto:archarles1@yahoo.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/2-investigates/vallejo-police-officer-sued-for-excessive-force-exonerated-by-internal-affairs">KTVU Staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 01:03PM PDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-429200496"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 06:14PM PDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 11:01PM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429200496-428653391"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/13/Vallejo_police_officer_under_investigati_0_6708683_ver1.0_1280_720_1568381143170_7655960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/13/Vallejo_police_officer_under_investigati_0_6708683_ver1.0_1280_720_1568381143170_7655960_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/13/Vallejo_police_officer_under_investigati_0_6708683_ver1.0_1280_720_1568381143170_7655960_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/13/Vallejo_police_officer_under_investigati_0_6708683_ver1.0_1280_720_1568381143170_7655960_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/13/Vallejo_police_officer_under_investigati_0_6708683_ver1.0_1280_720_1568381143170_7655960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Off-duty Vallejo police officer David McLaughlin pulls a gun in a Walnut Creek parking lot. Aug. 11, 2018. Photo: witness" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Off-duty Vallejo police officer David McLaughlin pulls a gun in a Walnut Creek parking lot. Aug. 11, 2018. Photo: witness</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429200496-428653391" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/13/Vallejo_police_officer_under_investigati_0_6708683_ver1.0_1280_720_1568381143170_7655960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/13/Vallejo_police_officer_under_investigati_0_6708683_ver1.0_1280_720_1568381143170_7655960_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/13/Vallejo_police_officer_under_investigati_0_6708683_ver1.0_1280_720_1568381143170_7655960_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/13/Vallejo_police_officer_under_investigati_0_6708683_ver1.0_1280_720_1568381143170_7655960_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/13/Vallejo_police_officer_under_investigati_0_6708683_ver1.0_1280_720_1568381143170_7655960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Off-duty Vallejo police officer David McLaughlin pulls a gun in a Walnut Creek parking lot. Aug. 11, 2018. Photo: witness" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Off-duty Vallejo police officer David McLaughlin pulls a gun in a Walnut Creek parking lot. Aug. 11, 2018. Photo: witness</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429200496" style="display: none;"> </div> <strong class='dateline'>VALLEJO, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - <p style="margin:0in;margin-bottom:.0001pt">A Vallejo police officer who was <a href="http://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6405442-Santiago-Hutchins-v-Vallejo-David-McLaughlin.html">sued this month</a> for excessive force after holding a man at gunpoint during a minor<span arial="" style="margin: 0px; color: black; font-family: "> argument outside a pizzeria is back on patrol. He was exonerated by the department's Internal Affairs unit, 2 Investigates has learned. </span></p> <p style="margin:0in;margin-bottom:.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in;margin-bottom:.0001pt"><span arial="" style="margin: 0px; color: black; font-family: ">The June 3 <a href="https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6417300-IA-Finding-Letter-Dated-June-4-2019.html">Internal Affairs document</a> reveals Officer David McLaughlin was cleared of the allegation of "use of force to effect an arrest." As to two other allegations of "unreasonable and unwarranted force" and "unauthorized or unlawful fighting, threatening or attempting to inflict bodily harm on another," investigators determined the claims were "unfounded," which means there wasn't enough evidence to prove the allegations.</span></p> <p style="margin:0in;margin-bottom:.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in;margin-bottom:.0001pt">This conclusion comes after an eight-month internal investigation by the police department into the August 11, 2018 encounter where Santigo Hutchins accused<span arial="" style="margin: 0px; color: black; font-family: "> Vallejo Police Officer David McLaughlin of excessive force when he “unlawfully brandished his gun” before taking him to the ground and striking Hutchins repeatedly in the head. </span></p> <p style="margin:0in;margin-bottom:.0001pt"> </p> <p 2="" style="margin-top:0in;margin-right:0in;margin-bottom:7.5pt;margin-left:0in; trebuchet ms"><span arial="" style="margin: 0px; color: black; font-family: ">The incident took place in the middle of the day in the parking lot of Rocco’s Ristorante Pizzeria at the Encina Grande Shopping Complex. Video captured by an onlooker - and first reported by 2 Investigates - shows McLaughlin, who was off-duty at the time, dressed in shorts and a white T-shirt, pointing a gun at Hutchins, who had his hands raised above his head. </span></p> <p 2="" style="margin:0in;margin-bottom:.0001pt;trebuchet ms"><strong break-word="" style="background-clip: border-box; background-origin: padding-box;background-position-x: 0%;background-position-y: 0%; background-size: auto;trebuchet ms"><span arial="" style="margin: 0px; color: black; font-family: "><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/vallejo-cop-under-fire-for-assaulting-marine-has-aggressive-past-video-shows" target="_blank"><span style="margin: 0px; color: rgb(7, 130, 193);">Vallejo cop under fire for detaining man has excessive past</span></a></span></strong></p> <p style="margin:0in;margin-bottom:.0001pt"><span arial="" style="margin: 0px; color: black; font-family: "> </span></p> <p 2="" style="margin-top:0in;margin-right:0in;margin-bottom:7.5pt;margin-left:0in; trebuchet ms"><span arial="" style="margin: 0px; color: black; font-family: ">According to the lawsuit, as the two men passed each other there was “a tense exchange,” over nothing substantive. Both Hutchins and Walnut Creek police, who investigated the incident, described it as an escalation with both men posturing, “What are you looking at?”</span></p> <p 2="" style="margin-top:0in;margin-right:0in;margin-bottom:7.5pt;margin-left:0in; trebuchet ms"><span arial="" style="margin: 0px; color: black; font-family: ">At some point, McLaughlin identified himself as a police officer and pointed his weapon at Hutchins.</span></p> <p 2="" style="margin-top:0in;margin-right:0in;margin-bottom:7.5pt;margin-left:0in; trebuchet ms"><span arial="" style="margin: 0px; color: black; font-family: ">McLaughlin then allegedly said Hutchins would be charged with a crime and taken to jail. McLaughlin then ordered Hutchins to get on his knees before the sheriff’s deputy, also off-duty, comes up behind Hutchins and takes him to the ground, the lawsuit alleges.</span></p> <p 2="" style="margin-top:0in;margin-right:0in;margin-bottom:7.5pt;margin-left:0in; trebuchet ms"><span arial="" style="margin: 0px; color: black; font-family: ">“Immediately after plaintiff Mr. Hutchins was on the ground, defendant officer McLaughlin began to intentionally target his head and other areas with repeated fist strikes,” the lawsuit states. “Defendant McLaughlin also slammed plaintiff’s head on the asphalt multiple times.”</span></p> <p 2="" style="margin-top:0in;margin-right:0in;margin-bottom:7.5pt;margin-left:0in; trebuchet ms"><span arial="" style="margin: 0px; color: black; font-family: ">Hutchins also alleges that he was never interviewed by the Vallejo Police Department's Internal Affairs unit despite filing a claim.</span></p> <p 2="" style="margin-top:0in;margin-right:0in;margin-bottom:7.5pt;margin-left:0in; trebuchet ms">In a statement to 2 Investigates Tuesday, Vallejo Interim Police Chief Joe Allio wrote "The Vallejo Police Department's Internal Affairs unit conducted a thorough investigation of the excessive force claim. This investigation examined extensive evidence including a full statement given by the complainant to the Walnut Creek Police Department, as well as all video and audio records of the incident."</p> <p 2="" style="margin-top:0in;margin-right:0in;margin-bottom:7.5pt;margin-left:0in; trebuchet ms">Allio said investigators found no evidence that McLaughlin violated the department's use-of-force policies.</p> <p 2="" style="margin-top:0in;margin-right:0in;margin-bottom:7.5pt;margin-left:0in; trebuchet ms">"Definitely not surprised," Hutchins said. "I wasn't interviewed so it's police policing police."</p> <p 2="" style="margin:0in;margin-bottom:.0001pt;trebuchet ms"><strong break-word="" style="background-clip: border-box; background-origin: padding-box;background-position-x: 0%;background-position-y: 0%; background-size: auto;trebuchet ms"><span arial="" style="margin: 0px; color: black; font-family: "><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=26&v=_cr7vHo-DbA" target="_blank"><span style="margin: 0px; color: rgb(7, 130, 193);">WATCH: Exclusive video shows Vallejo police officerpulling gun</span></a></span></strong></p> <p style="margin:0in;margin-bottom:.0001pt"><span arial="" style="margin: 0px; color: black; font-family: "> </span></p> <p 2="" style="margin-top:0in;margin-right:0in;margin-bottom:7.5pt;margin-left:0in; trebuchet ms"><span arial="" style="margin: 0px; color: black; font-family: ">McLaughlin is the same police officer seen in a viral video clip recorded January 22 of a traffic stop in Vallejo. Adrian Burrell, a Marine veteran, said he was assaulted by McLaughlin and suffered a concussion just for filming the officer from his front porch.</span></p> <p 2="" style="margin-top:0in;margin-right:0in;margin-bottom:7.5pt;margin-left:0in; trebuchet ms"><span arial="" style="margin: 0px; color: black; font-family: ">Some of the encounter was captured on video, and Burrell, 28, posted the encounter to Facebook and provided it to Bay City News. He has retained civil rights attorney John Burris, who called the case "egregious" and said the officer's use of force was "unnecessary and unreasonable."</span></p> <p style="margin-top:0in;margin-right:0in;margin-bottom:7.5pt;margin-left:0in"><span arial="" style="margin: 0px; color: black; font-family: ">Since these two incidents, the city of Vallejo has invited <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/vallejo-invites-federal-intervention-to-help-improve-relations-following-death-of-willie-mccoy">community relations help from the U.S. Department of Justice</a> and has <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/2-investigates/in-rare-interview-vallejo-city-manager-announces-independent-assessment-of-police-department">hired an independent firm to assess its police department</a>. </span></p> <p 2="" style="margin-top:0in;margin-right:0in;margin-bottom:7.5pt;margin-left:0in; trebuchet ms"> </p> <script id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"2 Investigates" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405590" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More 2 Investigates Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/2-investigates/concord-man-sues-vallejo-police-officer-for-excessive-force" title="Concord man sues Vallejo police officer for excessive force" data-articleId="428654076" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/13/Concord_man_sues_Vallejo_and_police_offi_0_7656077_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/13/Concord_man_sues_Vallejo_and_police_offi_0_7656077_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/13/Concord_man_sues_Vallejo_and_police_offi_0_7656077_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/13/Concord_man_sues_Vallejo_and_police_offi_0_7656077_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/13/Concord_man_sues_Vallejo_and_police_offi_0_7656077_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Concord man is suing the Vallejo police officer who pulled a gun on him during an August 2018 off-duty argument outside of a pizzeria.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in federal court, alleges Vallejo Officer David McLaughlin used excessive force w" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Concord man sues Vallejo police officer for excessive force</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Candice Nguyen, KTVU</span>, <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 06:35AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 12:44PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Concord man is suing the off-duty Vallejo police officer who pulled a gun on him during an August 2018 argument outside of a pizzeria as he was on his way to his son's birthday party.</p><p> </p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/2-investigates/dozens-of-cameras-not-working-on-east-bay-college-campuses-2-investigates" title="Dozens of cameras not working on East Bay college campuses, 2 Investigates" data-articleId="427359038" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/Dozens_of_cameras_not_working_on_East_Ba_0_7639361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/Dozens_of_cameras_not_working_on_East_Ba_0_7639361_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/Dozens_of_cameras_not_working_on_East_Ba_0_7639361_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/Dozens_of_cameras_not_working_on_East_Ba_0_7639361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/Dozens_of_cameras_not_working_on_East_Ba_0_7639361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Crimes on some East Bay community college campuses are going unsolved, partly because surveillance cameras are broken, blurry, or inoperable, according to a KTVU review of recent police reports. Brooks Jarosz reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dozens of cameras not working on East Bay college campuses, 2 Investigates</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brooks Jarosz, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 02:37PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 02:00PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Crimes on some East Bay community college campuses are going unsolved, partly because surveillance cameras are broken, blurry, or inoperable, according to a KTVU review of recent police reports.</p><p>Hundreds of cameras are supposed to keep watch to prevent or capture potential crimes on Peralta Community College District campuses, but 2 Investigates found many of them are blocked by trees, not pointing the right way, or have a poor connection.</p><p>The extensive camera system at the Peralta Police station consists of about 300 cameras spread out among four campuses, and monitored by Alameda County Sheriff's deputies. That includes Laney College and Merritt College in Oakland, College of Alameda, and Berkeley City College in Berkeley.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/2-investigates/judge-oakland-police-still-far-from-meeting-civil-rights-reforms-16-years-later" title="Judge: Oakland police still far from meeting civil rights reforms, 16 years later" data-articleId="425103925" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/22/Judge__Oakland_police_still_far_from_mee_0_7611399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/22/Judge__Oakland_police_still_far_from_mee_0_7611399_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/22/Judge__Oakland_police_still_far_from_mee_0_7611399_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/22/Judge__Oakland_police_still_far_from_mee_0_7611399_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/22/Judge__Oakland_police_still_far_from_mee_0_7611399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="When 119 Oakland residents sued the city because of a band of rogue officers who planted drugs and beat up citizens, the deal made at the time was this: The police department would pay the plaintiffs $11 million and agree to be placed under federal w" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge: Oakland police still far from meeting civil rights reforms, 16 years later</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lisa Fernandez, KTVU</span>, <span class="author">Candice Nguyen, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 11:21AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 05:31AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When 119 Oakland residents sued the city because of a band of rogue officers who planted drugs and beat up citizens, the deal made at the time was this: The police department would pay the plaintiffs $11 million and agree to be placed under federal watch for five years. </p><p>That oversight stemming from the infamous "Riders" case is now entering its 17th year.</p><p>Since that agreement in 2003, Oakland has paid at least $16.7 million for an independent monitoring team to reform the police department and overhaul its culture.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full 