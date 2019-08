Gomez would allegedly pick up the victims, drive them to a nearby secluded parking lot and physically and sexually assault them, police said. Police said he brandished a gun in one case.

Luis Cuevas Gomez was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, robbery, criminal threats and lewd lascivious acts.

- A 24-year-old Morgan Hill man was arrested Thursday for allegedly physically and sexually assaulting three women and brandishing a gun between June and August in San Jose.

Police said he contacted 18-year-old, 19-year-old and 24-year-old sex workers three times in the area of First and Keyes streets near downtown San Jose.

Detectives identified Gomez as the suspect and arrested him at his Morgan Hill home on Thursday.

He was booked into Santa Clara County jail without bail. He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday afternoon.