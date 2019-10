On Oct. 2. 2019, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office asked the public for its help to locate kidnap victim Atre Tushar, who investigators said was last seen getting into his white BMW SUV.

- Santa Cruz County sheriff's officials announced the discovery of a body on Tuesday, as they investigated the kidnapping of a 50-year-old man from his home.

Investigators said Tushar Atre was abducted earlier that morning at about 3 a.m., during what they described as a "crime" at his home in the 3000 block of Pleasure Point Dr.

"At around 10 a.m. deputies responded to the 240000 block of Soquel San Jose Road near the Summit where they located the white BMW associated with the case and found a deceased person," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

They added that the victim had not been identified.

A sheriff's spokeswoman told KTVU investigators believe that there is more than one suspect involved in the case.

Officials said Atre was last seen getting into his 2008 white BMW SUV. The vehicle's license plate is 7CUG581.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 911.

KTVU will update this story with any new developments.