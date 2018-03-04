Aldon smith involved in domestic violence incident, fled scene before police arrived

- Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith was involved in a domestic violence incident Saturday night in San Francisco, police said.

Police responded to the call of domestic violence around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night at a residence on the 600 block of Bush Street.

Smith, 28, left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injures.

Investigators from the SFPD Special Victims unit are attempting to speak with Smith and have asked that he call the SFPD 24 hour operations center. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the San Francisco Police Department, 415-575-4444.

This is a developing story.