Patient who died while being transported in San Lorenzo ambulance that crashed identified

- An ambulance that was transporting a patient flipped on its side after it collided with another car in San Lorenzo at 11:12 a.m. Monday.

A woman died , but It is not immediately known if she died because of her condition before the crash or because of the injuries suffered in the crash.

According to CHP, a Paramedics Plus ambulance driving south on Hesperian Boulevard collided with a white Audi driving east on Lewelling Boulevard.

Witnesses told CHP that the ambulance had its lights and sirens on at the time of the crash.

Alameda County Coroner's Office identified Catherine Sunday as the fatality.

The patient, a 74-year old San Leandro woman, suffered major injuries. She was transported to Eden Medical Center where she later died.

The Audi driver suffered moderate injuries and remains in the hospital. The three emergency workers in the ambulance were released from the hospital Monday afternoon.

CHP said the intersection of Hesperian and Lewelling Boulevards will be closed for at several hours while the CHP Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is conducting the incident investigation with the assistance of the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.