Anti-ICE protesters arrested for blocking street in San Francisco

- San Francisco police moved in on an “Occupy ICE” encampment overnight, arresting nearly 40 protesters and removing their encampment.

By Monday morning, Occupy ICE activists tweeted that all of those arrested have since been released but a few people were injured in the overnight sweep. Police said they had taken 39 people into custody for "lodging in public." Ten of those people were also arrested for resisting arrest. Police said 31 of the activists were either from San Francisco or surrounding Bay Area cities.

The activists were out on Washington and Sansome streets outside the ICE building as a part of a nationwide movement to protest the federal immigration agency and the Trump administration’s zero tolerance policy at the border.

Police spokeswoman Grace Gatpandan said the group’s tents were blocking part of Washington Street, preventing emergency vehicles from getting through. San Francisco has specific restrictions against sidewalk camping, and police said they had given the activists "frequent admonishments. But the blockage of the street continued."

“SFPD is committed to facilitating First Amendment expression while also maintaining peace and safety for residents and visitors and protecting property,” she said. “This encampment has shut down this block for Washington Street for several days.”

