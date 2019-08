- One person was killed Friday night in Antioch when a vehicle crashed into a tree.

Officers with the Antioch Police Department responded Friday at 11:20 p.m. to the 1100 block of James Donlon Boulevard on a report of a vehicle that crashed into a tree.

Responding officers located in the center median.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage, and the driver was trapped inside.

Contra Costa firefighters also responded to the scene and extricated the driver from the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The identity of the deceased driver was not immediately available.