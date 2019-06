Related Headlines BART trains delayed after trespasser seen in SF

- BART service has been restored through the Transbay Tube Thursday afternoon following a gas line break in West Oakland, BART officials said.

As of 3:19 p.m., service had been restored, but BART officials said riders should expect major, residual systemwide delays because of the earlier closure. BART officials said they hope to have all trains back on schedule by 5 p.m.

A construction company damaged a 1-inch pipe in the area of Campbell and Seventh streets near the West Oakland BART station, PG&E spokeswoman Tamar Sarkissian said.

The Oakland Fire Department instructed BART to not run trains through the Transbay Tube during the response to the gas line break, although there was no damage to the tube, BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost said.

PG&E officials said that as of 3:20 p.m., crews had stopped the flow of gas and were working to make repairs to the pipe. The pipe was damaged by a construction crew unrelated to PG&E.

"As always we remind our customers to call 811 before any digging project large or small," Sarkissian said.

BART is recovering from an earlier problem. There is a major delay system wide. The Transbay Tube is open for regular BART service between the East Bay and West Bay in both directions. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) June 6, 2019

PG&E crews have stopped the flow of gas and are working safely and quickly as possible to make repairs to a gas line damaged by a third-party construction company near the West #Oakland #BART station. Please follow @SFBART for travel advisories. — PG&E (@PGE4Me) June 6, 2019

BART service has stopped in the Transbay Tube in the San Francisco and East Bay directions. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) June 6, 2019

BART has stopped service through the Transbay Tube after issue of a PG&E gas pipe near the Tube in west Oakland. At the behest of PG&E, we are temporarily stopping trains at West Oakland and Embarcadero.



This is a precautionary measure. There is no damage to the Transbay Tube. https://t.co/Oa60u70l2Z — SFBART (@SFBART) June 6, 2019

Oakland Fire Dept. is reporting to us a construction company damaged a natural gas pipeline near the West Oakland Station. They have instructed us that trains are not to travel through the Tube. Service through the tube has been suspended until further notice. — SFBART (@SFBART) June 6, 2019

Here are some cheat sheets to get from San Francisco to the East Bay without BART. pic.twitter.com/o39JwezUeg — SFBART (@SFBART) June 6, 2019

Bart also replied to a user, saying today has been "a hell of a day." Just before this story broke, BART responded to a person on the tracks near Embarcadero staton.