BART service has stopped in the Transbay Tube in the San Francisco and East Bay directions. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) June 6, 2019
BART has stopped service through the Transbay Tube after issue of a PG&E gas pipe near the Tube in west Oakland. At the behest of PG&E, we are temporarily stopping trains at West Oakland and Embarcadero. This is a precautionary measure. There is no damage to the Transbay Tube. https://t.co/Oa60u70l2Z — SFBART (@SFBART) June 6, 2019
Oakland Fire Dept. is reporting to us a construction company damaged a natural gas pipeline near the West Oakland Station. They have instructed us that trains are not to travel through the Tube. Service through the tube has been suspended until further notice. — SFBART (@SFBART) June 6, 2019
Here are some cheat sheets to get from San Francisco to the East Bay without BART. pic.twitter.com/o39JwezUeg — SFBART (@SFBART) June 6, 2019
Bart also replied to a user, saying today has been "a hell of a day." Just before this story broke, BART responded to a person on the tracks near Embarcadero staton.
It’s been a hell of a day https://t.co/6jfOZ3pzbJ — SFBART (@SFBART) June 6, 2019
Posted Jun 06 2019 05:40PM PDT
San Francisco Police Department’s internal affairs investigation into the 2015 shooting death of Mario Woods was released Monday revealing what officers were thinking before and after opening fire on the 26-year-old stabbing suspect. The release was a result of a public records request by 2 Investigates and California’s new police transparency law that went into effect earlier this year.
“Before firing his firearm, it never crossed [the officer’s] mind to give a warning to Woods that he was going to shoot because he did not want to shoot him,” the report revealed about Officer Charles August who was first to encounter Woods.
“Officer August stated that he never thought he would have to shoot Woods, and up until the time he fired his weapon, believed Woods would drop the knife,” an investigator wrote.
Posted Jun 06 2019 09:51AM PDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 05:20PM PDT
(KTVU) -- The Warriors not only lost game 3 of the NBA Finals, but the team is also apologizing for the actions of one of its owners.
Mark Stevens is a venture capitalist and one of the minority owners of the team.
He was sitting courtside Wednesday night, when Toronto Raptors' guard Kyle Lowry went into the crowd, going for a loose ball.
Posted Jun 06 2019 02:50PM PDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 03:26PM PDT
Crews have stopped forward progress on a 10 to 12-acre vegetation fire on the side of eastbound state Highway 4 in Concord on Thursday afternoon, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.
The blaze was reported at 1:09 p.m. alongside Highway 4 just east of Willow Pass Road.
The forward progress had been stopped as of an hour later, but fire crews remain at the scene.