San Francisco Police Department’s internal affairs investigation into the 2015 shooting death of Mario Woods was released Monday revealing what officers were thinking before and after opening fire on the 26-year-old stabbing suspect. The release was a result of a public records request by 2 Investigates and California’s new police transparency law that went into effect earlier this year.

“Before firing his firearm, it never crossed [the officer’s] mind to give a warning to Woods that he was going to shoot because he did not want to shoot him,” the report revealed about Officer Charles August who was first to encounter Woods.

“Officer August stated that he never thought he would have to shoot Woods, and up until the time he fired his weapon, believed Woods would drop the knife,” an investigator wrote.