Before and after: Satellite images show wildfire destruction in Paradise

Satellite images from Digital Globe show entire neighborhoods in Paradise, Calif. before the Nov. 8, 2018 fire and afterwards.

- Some new satellite images show the complete devastation Butte County because of the Camp Fire.

These pictures from Digital Globe show entire neighborhoods before the fire and afterwards.

The fire swept through Paradise, Magalia and other small towns in Northern California so quickly, it seemed to destroy almost everything in its path.

The satellite images over Butte County also show how the fire inexplicably spared a few homes, while burning everything around them.

The Camp Fire broke out Nov. 8, and as of Friday, killed 81 people, scorched 150,000 acres and destroyed more than 13,000 homes.

