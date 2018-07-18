Berkeley woman describes alleged 'Peeping Tom' encounter

BERKELEY (BCN) Police in Berkeley are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect who was allegedly seen exposing himself while watching a woman through a window early Saturday morning in the South Campus area.

The man was spotted sometime between 1:39 a.m. and 1:55 a.m. in the 2400 block of Prospect Street, according to police.

The victim, Nikki Sherry, a senior at UC Berkeley, said she saw him watching her and alerted her roommates, prompting the suspect to flee.

She told KTVU she was shaken by what happened. Sherry said she had just gotten home after a night out.

"I put my pajamas on, I looked outside the window again. I just saw a man holding his penis outside the window. I ran out of my room," she said.

He was described as a white man between 25 and 30 years old, estimated at roughly 5 feet 11 inches in height.

Sherry suspected the prowler had been there even before she and her friends returned to the house.

Security videos related to the incident have been posted online by police, and are available at https://youtu.be/c0oLCxpzbuo or https://youtu.be/o3ufYKeGz8Q. They show the suspect pacing back and forth on the deck for a total of 16 minutes.

Camilia Benitez a friend of the victim, said she was "creeped out."

Sherry said she could see him crouching down and then suddenly zipping up his pants as he ran away.

After seeing the surveillance tape, she decided to file a police report.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact the Berkeley Police Department's special victims unit at (510) 981-5735.

