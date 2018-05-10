Bike to work day: Get out of the car and onto two wheels!

Thursday is Bike to Work Day and cities across the Bay Area are participating in the exercise-friendly, environmentally conscious effort.

This year marks the 24th year that Bay Area residents are encouraged to bike to work, as about 40 percent of commuters in the region live five miles from their office, according to the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition. If all those people ditched their cars for one day, 60,000 vehicles would be off the road, according to the coalition.

In other bike news, the bike and and pedestrian path on the eastern side of the Bay Bridge will be open around the clock for a trial run starting on Thursday.

Caltrans said the 2.2-mile path from Oakland to Yerba Buena Island open for 24 hours for a ten-day period

Here's whats going on in Oakland, San Francisco and San Jose.