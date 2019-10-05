< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/logo-fox-2-san-francisco-ktvu-alt-v1.1.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-day-sunny" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 62°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-local" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/local-news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-local" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Local</a> <div id="drop-nav-local" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/2investigates">2 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/bayareapeople">Bay Area People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/sports2">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/tech">Silicon Valley Tech</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/california-wildfires">California Wildfires</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ghost-ship-warehouse-fire">Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/father-of-richmond-shooting-victim-opens-up-about-son"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/05/Father_of_Richmond_shooting_victim_opens_0_7688543_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Father of Richmond shooting victim opens up about son"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/father-of-richmond-shooting-victim-opens-up-about-son">Father of Richmond shooting victim opens up about son</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/moment-of-zen/shoo-in-man-named-santa-claus-wins-2nd-term-on-north-pole-city-council"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/Santa%20Claus%20Wins_1570230258533.jpg_7687800_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Shoo-in: Man named Santa Claus wins 2nd term on North Pole City Council"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/moment-of-zen/shoo-in-man-named-santa-claus-wins-2nd-term-on-north-pole-city-council">Shoo-in: Man named Santa Claus wins 2nd term on North Pole City Council</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/santa-clara-county-workers-strike-intensifies-on-day-3-county-files-grievance"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Santa_Clara_Co__workers__strike_for_the__0_7688076_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Santa Clara County workers' strike intensifies on Day 3; county files grievance"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/santa-clara-county-workers-strike-intensifies-on-day-3-county-files-grievance">Santa Clara County workers' strike intensifies on Day 3; county files grievance</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/dry-gusty-conditions-trigger-red-flag-warning-in-north-bay"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Weekend_fire_danger_in_North_Bay_with_re_0_7687979_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Dry, gusty conditions trigger red flag warning in North Bay"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/dry-gusty-conditions-trigger-red-flag-warning-in-north-bay">Dry, gusty conditions trigger red flag warning in North Bay</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/father-of-richmond-shooting-victim-opens-up-about-son">Father of Richmond shooting victim opens up about son</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/moment-of-zen/shoo-in-man-named-santa-claus-wins-2nd-term-on-north-pole-city-council">Shoo-in: Man named Santa Claus wins 2nd term on North Pole City Council</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/santa-clara-county-workers-strike-intensifies-on-day-3-county-files-grievance">Santa Clara County workers' strike intensifies on Day 3; county files grievance</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/dry-gusty-conditions-trigger-red-flag-warning-in-north-bay">Dry, gusty conditions trigger red flag warning in North Bay</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/sports/wwe-performance-center-superstars-rise-in-orlando">WWE Performance Center: Superstars rise in Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/moment-of-zen/weve-been-blessed-retired-air-force-veteran-wins-4m-from-scratch-off-lottery-ticket">‘We've been blessed': Retired Air Force veteran wins $4M from scratch-off lottery ticket</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/live">Live</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-mornings" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/mornings" data-dropdown="drop-nav-mornings" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Mornings</a> <div id="drop-nav-mornings" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/weather">Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/zip-trips">Zip Trips</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/bayareapeople">Bay Area People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/morning-recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/web-links">Web Links</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/father-of-richmond-shooting-victim-opens-up-about-son"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/05/Father_of_Richmond_shooting_victim_opens_0_7688543_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Father of Richmond shooting victim opens up about son"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/father-of-richmond-shooting-victim-opens-up-about-son">Father of Richmond shooting victim opens up about son</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/moment-of-zen/shoo-in-man-named-santa-claus-wins-2nd-term-on-north-pole-city-council"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/Santa%20Claus%20Wins_1570230258533.jpg_7687800_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Shoo-in: Man named Santa Claus wins 2nd term on North Pole City Council"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/moment-of-zen/shoo-in-man-named-santa-claus-wins-2nd-term-on-north-pole-city-council">Shoo-in: Man named Santa Claus wins 2nd term on North Pole City Council</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/santa-clara-county-workers-strike-intensifies-on-day-3-county-files-grievance"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Santa_Clara_Co__workers__strike_for_the__0_7688076_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Santa Clara County workers' strike intensifies on Day 3; county files grievance"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/santa-clara-county-workers-strike-intensifies-on-day-3-county-files-grievance">Santa Clara County workers' strike intensifies on Day 3; county files grievance</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/dry-gusty-conditions-trigger-red-flag-warning-in-north-bay"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Weekend_fire_danger_in_North_Bay_with_re_0_7687979_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Dry, gusty conditions trigger red flag warning in North Bay"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/dry-gusty-conditions-trigger-red-flag-warning-in-north-bay">Dry, gusty conditions trigger red flag warning in North Bay</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/father-of-richmond-shooting-victim-opens-up-about-son">Father of Richmond shooting victim opens up about son</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/moment-of-zen/shoo-in-man-named-santa-claus-wins-2nd-term-on-north-pole-city-council">Shoo-in: Man named Santa Claus wins 2nd term on North Pole City Council</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/santa-clara-county-workers-strike-intensifies-on-day-3-county-files-grievance">Santa Clara County workers' strike intensifies on Day 3; county files grievance</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/dry-gusty-conditions-trigger-red-flag-warning-in-north-bay">Dry, gusty conditions trigger red flag warning in North Bay</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/sports/wwe-performance-center-superstars-rise-in-orlando">WWE Performance Center: Superstars rise in Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/moment-of-zen/weve-been-blessed-retired-air-force-veteran-wins-4m-from-scratch-off-lottery-ticket">‘We've been blessed': Retired Air Force veteran wins $4M from scratch-off lottery ticket</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/bayareapeople">Bay Area People</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-launches-new-weather-app">Download the KTVU Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/surf-forecast">Surf Forecast</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/web-links">Web Links</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> About Us <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ktvu-station">KTVU Staff</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/what-s-on-fox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/jobs/jobs-at-ktvu">Jobs at KTVU</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/about-us/contact-us">Contact KTVU</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=92509037"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3830_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3830"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-AD-KTVU_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3830_MOD-AD-KTVU_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3830_MOD-AD-KTVU_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431123523'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0522_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0522"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-AD-KTVU_OOP_BASE_1.3"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0522_MOD-AD-KTVU_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0522_MOD-AD-KTVU_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431123523'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_" > <span id="p_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.ktvu.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story431123523" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="431123523" data-article-version="1.0">Body-cam videos released in Alameda County inmate's death</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-431123523" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Body-cam videos released in Alameda County inmate's death&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/body-cam-videos-released-in-alameda-county-inmate-s-death" data-title="Body-cam videos released in Alameda County inmate's death" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/body-cam-videos-released-in-alameda-county-inmate-s-death" addthis:title="Body-cam videos released in Alameda County inmate's death"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-431123523.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-431123523");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_431123523_431123644_113304"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KTVU"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_431123523_431123644_113304";this.videosJson='[{"id":"431123644","video":"611357","title":"Autopsy%20reveals%20Santa%20Rita%20inmate%20died%20of%20asphyxiation%20after%20restraint%20placed%20on%20him","caption":"New%20details%20emerged%20Wednesday%20on%20the%20death%20of%20a%20Santa%20Rita%20Jail%20inmate%20who%20died%20of%20asphyxiation%2C%20according%20to%20an%20autopsy%2C%20after%20a%20restraint%20called%20%22the%20wrap%22%20was%20placed%20on%20him.%C2%A0","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F10%2F02%2FAutopsy_reveals_Santa_Rita_inmate_died_o_0_7685525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F10%2F03%2FAutopsy_reveals_Santa_Rita_inmate_died_of_asphyx_611357_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1664692349%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DVKS8VJ8P6u3oWID3qPaIDYgi1GE","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fbody-cam-videos-released-in-alameda-county-inmate-s-death"}},"createDate":"Oct 02 2019 11:32PM PDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KTVU"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_431123523_431123644_113304",video:"611357",poster:"https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Autopsy_reveals_Santa_Rita_inmate_died_o_0_7685525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"New%2520details%2520emerged%2520Wednesday%2520on%2520the%2520death%2520of%2520a%2520Santa%2520Rita%2520Jail%2520inmate%2520who%2520died%2520of%2520asphyxiation%252C%2520according%2520to%2520an%2520autopsy%252C%2520after%2520a%2520restraint%2520called%2520%2522the%2520wrap%2522%2520was%2520placed%2520on%2520him.%25C2%25A0",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/10/03/Autopsy_reveals_Santa_Rita_inmate_died_of_asphyx_611357_1800.mp4?Expires=1664692349&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=VKS8VJ8P6u3oWID3qPaIDYgi1GE",eventLabel:"Autopsy%20reveals%20Santa%20Rita%20inmate%20died%20of%20asphyxiation%20after%20restraint%20placed%20on%20him-431123644",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fbody-cam-videos-released-in-alameda-county-inmate-s-death"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:henry.lee@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/body-cam-videos-released-in-alameda-county-inmate-s-death">Henry Lee, KTVU</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 11:30PM PDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-431123523"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 11:32PM PDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 10:07AM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-431123523" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431123523-0">5 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431123523-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/SANTA%20RITA%20JAIL%20VIDEO%201%20Redacted_Costanzo_1_KTVU81_00.07.10.16_1570120430503.png_7685880_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431123523-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Alameda County Sheriff's deputies restrain Dujuan Armstrong on June 23, 2019. Body camera video was released on Oct. 2, 2019. Armstrong ended up dying after being placed in a WRAP. </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/SANTA%20RITA%20JAIL%20VIDEO%201%20Redacted_Costanzo_1_KTVU81_00.07.10.16_1570120430503.png_7685880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431123523-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="SANTA RITA JAIL VIDEO 1 Redacted_Costanzo_1_KTVU81_00.07.10.16_1570120430503.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/SANTA%20RITA%20JAIL%20VIDEO%205%20Redacted_Plosser_KTVU81d4__00.14.28.20_1570122229479.png_7686108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431123523-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="SANTA RITA JAIL VIDEO 5 Redacted_Plosser_KTVU81d4__00.14.28.20_1570122229479.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/4A%20SANTA%20RITA%20JAIL%20VIDEO_00.00.00.00_1570120536013.png_7685882_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431123523-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="4A SANTA RITA JAIL VIDEO_00.00.00.00_1570120536013.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/SANTA%20RITA%20JAIL%20VIDEO%204%20Redacted_Hoodye_KTVU81d2_1_00.02.45.22_1570120500815.png_7685881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431123523-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="SANTA RITA JAIL VIDEO 4 Redacted_Hoodye_KTVU81d2_1_00.02.45.22_1570120500815.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Armstrong_1570119074460_7686016_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431123523-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Armstrong_1570119074460.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-431123523-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/SANTA%20RITA%20JAIL%20VIDEO%201%20Redacted_Costanzo_1_KTVU81_00.07.10.16_1570120430503.png_7685880_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Alameda County Sheriff's deputies restrain Dujuan Armstrong on June 23, 2019. Body camera video was released on Oct. 2, 2019. Armstrong ended up dying after being placed in a WRAP. " title="SANTA RITA JAIL VIDEO 1 Redacted_Costanzo_1_KTVU81_00.07.10.16_1570120430503.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Alameda County Sheriff's deputies restrain <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Dujuan" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Dujuan</span> Armstrong on June 23, 2019. Body camera video was released <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="on" data-grammar-rule="PUNCTUATION_PARAGRAPH_END" data-wsc-lang="en_US">on</span> Oct. 2, 2019. Armstrong ended up dying after being placed in <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="a" data-grammar-rule="PUNCTUATION_PARAGRAPH_END" data-wsc-lang="en_US">a</span> WRAP. </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/SANTA%20RITA%20JAIL%20VIDEO%205%20Redacted_Plosser_KTVU81d4__00.14.28.20_1570122229479.png_7686108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Alameda County Sheriff's deputies restrain Dujuan Armstrong on June 23, 2019. Body camera video was released on Oct. 2, 2019. Armstrong ended up dying after being placed in a WRAP. " title="SANTA RITA JAIL VIDEO 5 Redacted_Plosser_KTVU81d4__00.14.28.20_1570122229479.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Alameda County Sheriff's deputies restrain <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Dujuan" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Dujuan</span> Armstrong on June 23, 2019. Body camera video was released on Oct. 2, 2019. Armstrong ended up dying after being placed in a WRAP. </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/4A%20SANTA%20RITA%20JAIL%20VIDEO_00.00.00.00_1570120536013.png_7685882_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Alameda County Sheriff's deputies restrain Dujuan Armstrong on June 23, 2019. Body camera video was released on Oct. 2, 2019. Armstrong ended up dying after being placed in a WRAP. " title="4A SANTA RITA JAIL VIDEO_00.00.00.00_1570120536013.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Alameda County Sheriff's deputies restrain <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Dujuan" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Dujuan</span> Armstrong on June 23, 2019. Body camera video was released <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="on" data-grammar-rule="PUNCTUATION_PARAGRAPH_END" data-wsc-lang="en_US">on</span> Oct. 2, 2019. Armstrong ended up dying after being placed in <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="a" data-grammar-rule="PUNCTUATION_PARAGRAPH_END" data-wsc-lang="en_US">a</span> WRAP. </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/SANTA%20RITA%20JAIL%20VIDEO%204%20Redacted_Hoodye_KTVU81d2_1_00.02.45.22_1570120500815.png_7685881_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Alameda County Sheriff's deputies restrain Dujuan Armstrong on June 23, 2019. Body camera video was released on Oct. 2, 2019. Armstrong ended up dying after being placed in a WRAP. " title="SANTA RITA JAIL VIDEO 4 Redacted_Hoodye_KTVU81d2_1_00.02.45.22_1570120500815.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Alameda County Sheriff's deputies restrain <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Dujuan" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Dujuan</span> Armstrong on June 23, 2019. Body camera video was released <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="on" data-grammar-rule="PUNCTUATION_PARAGRAPH_END" data-wsc-lang="en_US">on</span> Oct. 2, 2019. Armstrong ended up dying after being placed in <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="a" data-grammar-rule="PUNCTUATION_PARAGRAPH_END" data-wsc-lang="en_US">a</span> WRAP. </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Armstrong_1570119074460_7686016_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Dujuan Armstrong died in June 2018 at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin after being restrained by deputies using a device known as "the Wrap."" title="Armstrong_1570119074460.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Dujuan" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Dujuan</span> Armstrong died in June 2018 at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin after being restrained by deputies using a device known as <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span>the Wrap.<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span></p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="





















































































































































































































































































































































































<section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '>

<div id='_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div>

</section>

<script type='text/javascript'>

(function($, A){

var self = fox.ads,

id = '_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD',

adSlot;





var renderAd = function(){



googletag.cmd.push(function() {

window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};

googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();

var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,

tabletMaxSize = 1024;

/* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */

var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(

[1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(

[tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(

[768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(

[641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(

[0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();

var isValidSize = function( size ){

return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');

};

if(windowWidth < 641) {

if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){

adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);

}

}else if(windowWidth < 768) {

if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){

adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);

}

}else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {

if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){

adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);

}

}else if(windowWidth < 1280) {

if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){

adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);

}

}else {

if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){

adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);

}

}

if(adSlot){

adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'interstitial').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);

adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');

/* set tag for page level */

adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431123523');



window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;

fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot);

googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();



/*

add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container

or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom

*/

if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0

|| $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {

fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);

}



googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();

googletag.enableServices();

googletag.display(id);





}

});

};

renderAd();

})( jQuery, AUI() );

<\/script>

";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/SANTA%20RITA%20JAIL%20VIDEO%201%20Redacted_Costanzo_1_KTVU81_00.07.10.16_1570120430503.png_7685880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Alameda County Sheriff's deputies restrain Dujuan Armstrong on June 23, 2019. Body camera video was released on Oct. 2, 2019. Armstrong ended up dying after being placed in a WRAP. " title="SANTA RITA JAIL VIDEO 1 Redacted_Costanzo_1_KTVU81_00.07.10.16_1570120430503.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/SANTA%20RITA%20JAIL%20VIDEO%205%20Redacted_Plosser_KTVU81d4__00.14.28.20_1570122229479.png_7686108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Alameda County Sheriff's deputies restrain Dujuan Armstrong on June 23, 2019. Body camera video was released on Oct. 2, 2019. Armstrong ended up dying after being placed in a WRAP. " title="SANTA RITA JAIL VIDEO 5 Redacted_Plosser_KTVU81d4__00.14.28.20_1570122229479.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/4A%20SANTA%20RITA%20JAIL%20VIDEO_00.00.00.00_1570120536013.png_7685882_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Alameda County Sheriff's deputies restrain Dujuan Armstrong on June 23, 2019. Body camera video was released on Oct. 2, 2019. Armstrong ended up dying after being placed in a WRAP. " title="4A SANTA RITA JAIL VIDEO_00.00.00.00_1570120536013.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/SANTA%20RITA%20JAIL%20VIDEO%204%20Redacted_Hoodye_KTVU81d2_1_00.02.45.22_1570120500815.png_7685881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Alameda County Sheriff's deputies restrain Dujuan Armstrong on June 23, 2019. Body camera video was released on Oct. 2, 2019. Armstrong ended up dying after being placed in a WRAP. " title="SANTA RITA JAIL VIDEO 4 Redacted_Hoodye_KTVU81d2_1_00.02.45.22_1570120500815.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Armstrong_1570119074460_7686016_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Dujuan Armstrong died in June 2018 at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin after being restrained by deputies using a device known as "the Wrap."" title="Armstrong_1570119074460.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/body-cam-videos-released-in-alameda-county-inmate-s-death" data-title="Autopsy: Santa Rita inmate died of asphyxiation" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/body-cam-videos-released-in-alameda-county-inmate-s-death" addthis:title="Autopsy: Santa Rita inmate died of asphyxiation" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/body-cam-videos-released-in-alameda-county-inmate-s-death";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Henry\x20Lee\x2c\x20KTVU"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-431123523" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DUBLIN, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - The Alameda County sheriff's office on Wednesday released body-cam videos showing how the use of a full-body restraint by deputies led to the death of an inmate at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.</p> <p>Dujuan Armstrong, 23, died of asphyxiation in June 2018 after deputies strapped him into a device known as "the WRAP." Armstrong was serving weekends behind bars for burglary.</p> <p>His family was initially told that he had died of a drug overdose.</p> <p>"This is just terrible," his mother, Barbara Doss, told KTVU. "My body is numb." </p> <p>The morning after he reported to jail, Armstrong began acting strangely. He told deputies he was under the influence of drugs, including cocaine.</p> <p>"I'm high on drugs," Armstrong told a deputy.</p> <p>His behavior deteriorated as the day progressed.</p> <p>Later in the evening, deputies decided to take him to a jail facility where he could be monitored by medical staff.</p> <p><strong><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/2-investigates/santa-rita-has-higher-jail-death-rate-than-la-critics-call-for-end-to-inmate-isolation" target="_blank">Santa Rita has a higher jail death rate than Los Angeles </a></strong></p> <p>"Don't do this! Don't do this," a deputy repeatedly told Armstrong as he resisted their commands.</p> <p>Armstrong began physically struggling with deputies and, at one point, tried to run down a hallway, according to the video.</p> <p>After he continues to ignore their commands, a deputy tells him, "I'm gonna dump you on the floor. You've been cool with me, but you're not being cool."</p> <p>He was then taken to the ground by a group of deputies.</p> <p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="450" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YFN5G6WUoi8" width="640">

"Stop resisting!" a deputy repeatedly yells as Armstrong screams. "Stop fighting!" they tell him.

Deputies used "the WRAP," a full-body device with straps, to restrain him. Video shows his body contorted in straps and a hood as he was taken away on a gurney.

Minutes later, they noticed that Armstrong wasn't moving.

"Nurse! Can you get vitals please?" a deputy asks a medical staffer.

The nurse got a blood pressure reading but later couldn't find a pulse.

Armstrong died that evening at a hospital.

An autopsy determined that Armstrong died of "mechanical asphyxia," meaning he suffocated because his hands were handcuffed behind his back. "The Wrap" had compressed his large stomach and pulled his neck down. Deputies had also put a "spit mask" on him, which covered his nose and mouth and blocked their ability to monitor his breathing.

The forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy said each of those factors increased Armstrong's risk for asphyxia."

But the Alameda County District Attorney said no deputies would face criminal charges, because none of them acted recklessly.

Sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly told KTVU it was "unfortunate and tragic" that Armstrong died, but said his death was an accident and that there was no malice or intent to harm him.

But he did say "the WRAP" is no longer used in jail, although it's still allowed for use out in the field. Instead, deputies now use a "chair restraint," Kelly said, adding all inmates who are restrained are constantly monitored.

A closer look at the 40 inmates who have died at Santa Rita

John Burris, an attorney for Armstrong's family believes he was "inappropriately handled" by the deputies and that he is considering further legal action. His colleague, Adante Pointer, was more blunt. "It's torture," he said.

WATCH: Deputies put Dujan Armstrong in a WRAP

Doss said she can't believe that no one suffered any consequences for her son's death.

"I'm going after them," she said.

A review of jail autopsies since shows that Armstrong was one of at least 40 inmates to die at Santa Rita since Jan. 1, 2014. He was one of three people to have died after being put into restraints during that time period.

KTVU's Lisa Fernandez contributed to this report.

false false false

Up Next:

Sponsored Stories: false false false