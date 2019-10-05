"Stop resisting!" a deputy repeatedly yells as Armstrong screams. "Stop fighting!" they tell him.
Deputies used "the WRAP," a full-body device with straps, to restrain him. Video shows his body contorted in straps and a hood as he was taken away on a gurney.
Minutes later, they noticed that Armstrong wasn't moving.
"Nurse! Can you get vitals please?" a deputy asks a medical staffer.
The nurse got a blood pressure reading but later couldn't find a pulse.
Armstrong died that evening at a hospital.
An autopsy determined that Armstrong died of "mechanical asphyxia," meaning he suffocated because his hands were handcuffed behind his back. "The Wrap" had compressed his large stomach and pulled his neck down. Deputies had also put a "spit mask" on him, which covered his nose and mouth and blocked their ability to monitor his breathing.
The forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy said each of those factors increased Armstrong's risk for asphyxia."
But the Alameda County District Attorney said no deputies would face criminal charges, because none of them acted recklessly.
Sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly told KTVU it was "unfortunate and tragic" that Armstrong died, but said his death was an accident and that there was no malice or intent to harm him.
But he did say "the WRAP" is no longer used in jail, although it's still allowed for use out in the field. Instead, deputies now use a "chair restraint," Kelly said, adding all inmates who are restrained are constantly monitored.
A closer look at the 40 inmates who have died at Santa Rita
John Burris, an attorney for Armstrong's family believes he was "inappropriately handled" by the deputies and that he is considering further legal action. His colleague, Adante Pointer, was more blunt. "It's torture," he said.
WATCH: Deputies put Dujan Armstrong in a WRAP
Doss said she can't believe that no one suffered any consequences for her son's death.
"I'm going after them," she said.
A review of jail autopsies since shows that Armstrong was one of at least 40 inmates to die at Santa Rita since Jan. 1, 2014. He was one of three people to have died after being put into restraints during that time period.
KTVU's Lisa Fernandez contributed to this report.
Posted Oct 05 2019 09:03AM PDT
Updated Oct 05 2019 09:38AM PDT
(KTVU) -- The San Francisco area was jolted by a swarm of earthquakes Saturday morning.
The USGS reports a magnitude 3.5 quake in the Bay, about three and a half miles west-southwest of Colma at 8:41 a.m.
The quake was originally reported at 3.9, but later downgraded.
Posted Oct 05 2019 06:58AM PDT
Updated Oct 05 2019 07:02AM PDT
(KTVU) -- BART experienced major problems Saturday morning, which shut down service throughout the system.
The transit agency blamed technical issues, for preventing trains to begin running at about 6 a.m., to open Saturday service.
BART announced that trains started to roll again just before 7 a.m., but that it would take time before normal service returns.
Posted Oct 04 2019 10:48PM PDT
An alumni association filed a lawsuit on Friday challenging the San Francisco Unified School District's Board of Education over the board's decision to cover up a controversial mural.
Back in August, the board voted 4-3 for the resolution to cover the decades-old mural inside George Washington High School with panels.
The decision came after an outcry from community activists, who called the 1936 mural by Victor Arnautoff, titled "Life of Washington," offensive for its depiction of Native Americans and African Americans.