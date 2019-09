- Police on Monday continued to investigate a suspected arson fire at a San Jose adult bookstore and novelty shop that left one man dead and injured four firefighters.

Fire Capt. Mitch Matlow said that a preliminary investigation shows that the fire, which broke out Sunday at 5:30 p.m. on East Santa Clara Street in downtown San Jose, was intentionally set.

Before the fire broke out, police were called to Craze 4 Toys Adult Superstore to address a complaint of either a customer being removed from the business or an eviction, Matlow said.

Soon after, police called the fire department when a blaze broke out and spread to neighboring AK's In and Out Mini Market liquor store. After fire crews arrived, they were told to that the man inside the adult store was armed with a sledgehammer.

Fire crews did not go into the adult book store, fearing the man might attack them with the sledgehammer, but fought the flames from inside the market.

Matlow said that after the fire was under control, crews found a body in the adult bookstore's basement.

"We don't know if that was the person who was making the threats or not," Matlow said. "We suspect it is, but that's under investigation as is the cause of the fire at this point."

Four firefighters were injured during the battle to stop the flames and transported to the hospital.

Their conditions were not available Monday.