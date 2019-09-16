< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Posted Sep 15 2019 11:45PM PDT
Video Posted Sep 16 2019 06:11AM PDT
Updated Sep 16 2019 12:46PM PDT Body found in San Jose adult entertainment store after fire, arson suspected One person is dead and four firefighters injured after a fire broke out at a downtown San Jose adult bookstore and novelty shop, which investigators say might be the work of an arsonist. Sept. 15, 2019 Sept. 15, 2019 </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/allie%20sj%20fire%20KTVUBCME03_mpg_06.06.14.29_1568640901897.png_7659337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428950245-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="allie sj fire KTVUBCME03_mpg_06.06.14.29_1568640901897.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/allie%20sj%20fire%20KTVUBCME03_mpg_06.06.16.08_1568640902070.png_7659338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428950245-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="allie sj fire KTVUBCME03_mpg_06.06.16.08_1568640902070.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-428950245-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/allie%20sj%20fire%20KTVUBCME03_mpg_06.06.14.29_1568640901897.png_7659337_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="One person is dead and four firefighters injured after a fire broke out at a downtown San Jose adult bookstore and novelty shop, which investigators say might be the work of an arsonist. Sept. 15, 2019" title="allie sj fire KTVUBCME03_mpg_06.06.14.29_1568640901897.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>One person is dead and four firefighters injured after a fire broke out at a downtown San Jose adult bookstore and novelty shop, which investigators say might be the work of an arsonist. Sept. 15, 2019</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/allie%20sj%20fire%20KTVUBCME03_mpg_06.06.16.08_1568640902070.png_7659338_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="One person is dead and four firefighters injured after a fire broke out at a downtown San Jose adult bookstore and novelty shop, which investigators say might be the work of an arsonist. Sept. 15, 2019" title="allie sj fire KTVUBCME03_mpg_06.06.16.08_1568640902070.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>One person is dead and four firefighters injured after a fire broke out at a downtown San Jose adult bookstore and novelty shop, which investigators say might be the work of an arsonist. Sept. 15, 2019" title="allie sj fire KTVUBCME03_mpg_06.06.14.29_1568640901897.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/allie%20sj%20fire%20KTVUBCME03_mpg_06.06.16.08_1568640902070.png_7659338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="One person is dead and four firefighters injured after a fire broke out at a downtown San Jose adult bookstore and novelty shop, which investigators say might be the work of an arsonist. Sept. 15, 2019" title="allie sj fire KTVUBCME03_mpg_06.06.16.08_1568640902070.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/body-found-in-san-jose-adult-entertainment-store-after-fire-arson-suspected" data-title="Body found in San Jose adult novelty store" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/body-found-in-san-jose-adult-entertainment-store-after-fire-arson-suspected" addthis:title="Body found in San Jose adult novelty store" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/body-found-in-san-jose-adult-entertainment-store-after-fire-arson-suspected";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Andre\x20Senior\x2cAllie\x20Rasmus\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428950245" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SAN JOSE, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - Police on Monday continued to investigate a suspected arson fire at a San Jose adult bookstore and novelty shop that left one man dead and injured four firefighters. </p><p>Fire Capt. Mitch Matlow said that a preliminary investigation shows that the fire, which broke out Sunday at 5:30 p.m. on East Santa Clara Street in downtown San Jose, was intentionally set.</p><p>Before the fire broke out, police were called to Craze 4 Toys Adult Superstore to address a complaint of either a customer being removed from the business or an eviction, Matlow said.</p><p>Soon after, police called the fire department when a blaze broke out and spread to neighboring AK's In and Out Mini Market liquor store. After fire crews arrived, they were told to that the man inside the adult store was armed with a sledgehammer. </p><p>Fire crews did not go into the adult book store, fearing the man might attack them with the sledgehammer, but fought the flames from inside the market. </p><p>Matlow said that after the fire was under control, crews found a body in the adult bookstore's basement.</p><p>"We don't know if that was the person who was making the threats or not," Matlow said. id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405552" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/11-year-old-boy-killed-in-boating-mishap-near-angel-island" title="Father arrested after son dies in boating mishap near Angel Island" data-articleId="429014002" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Father_arrested_after_son_killed_in_boat_0_7660931_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Father_arrested_after_son_killed_in_boat_0_7660931_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Father_arrested_after_son_killed_in_boat_0_7660931_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Father_arrested_after_son_killed_in_boat_0_7660931_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Father_arrested_after_son_killed_in_boat_0_7660931_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police say a father faces criminal charges and was intoxicated during a boat accident near Angel Island. KTVU's Rob Roth reports the man's 11-year-old son is dead as a result and an older son was injured." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Father arrested after son dies in boating mishap near Angel Island</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 10:35AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 06:02PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The father of an 11-year-old Tiburon boy who died in a boating mishap near Angel Island on Sunday has been arrested on manslaughter charges, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office.</p><p>Javier Burillo, 57, a prominent developer, was on a private pleasure boat when his two sons, the 11-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man, were ejected into the water and struck by the boat.</p><p>Tiburon police said either they hit a swell or a wave. But they were in the bow of the boat. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/gov-newsom-plans-action-amid-vaping-illness-rise" title="California to spend $20 million on vaping awareness" data-articleId="429025163" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Gov__Newsom_executive_order_to_fight_vap_0_7660780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Gov__Newsom_executive_order_to_fight_vap_0_7660780_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Gov__Newsom_executive_order_to_fight_vap_0_7660780_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Gov__Newsom_executive_order_to_fight_vap_0_7660780_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Gov__Newsom_executive_order_to_fight_vap_0_7660780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="California will spend $20 million on a public awareness campaign about the dangers of vaping nicotine and cannabis products and step up efforts to halt the sale of illicit products amid a rise in vaping-related illnesses." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>California to spend $20 million on vaping awareness</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span>, <span class="author">Allison Rodriguez </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 11:48AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 05:35PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>California will spend $20 million on a public awareness campaign about the dangers of vaping nicotine and cannabis products and step up efforts to halt the sale of illicit products amid a rise in vaping-related illnesses.</p><p>Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the actions Monday as part of an executive order.</p><p>Many of the hundreds of nationwide vaping illnesses appear linked to use of cannabis-based oils, though some people reported vaping nicotine products, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. California has seen at least 63 cases and one of the six deaths reported around the country.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/president-trump-ben-carson-to-visit-the-bay-area-tuesday" title="President Trump to hold fundraiser in Bay Area Tuesday" data-articleId="429036146" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Exact_location_of_President_Trump___s_Ba_0_7660835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Exact_location_of_President_Trump___s_Ba_0_7660835_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Exact_location_of_President_Trump___s_Ba_0_7660835_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Exact_location_of_President_Trump___s_Ba_0_7660835_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Exact_location_of_President_Trump___s_Ba_0_7660835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Trump is set to make his first visit to the Bay Area as president on Tuesday. KTVU’s Maureen Naylor says there are a number of cities mentioned as the likely location of his fundraiser; including San Francisco, Palo Alto and Atherton." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>President Trump to hold fundraiser in Bay Area Tuesday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 12:59PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 05:41PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Trump is scheduled to visit the Bay Area for the first time as president for a fundraiser event on Tuesday.</p><p>Air Force One is set to land at Moffett Airfield in Mountain View at 11 a.m. where the president is expected to host a 2020 reelection luncheon. </p><p>The exact location of the fundraiser isn't known for security reasons, but additional details will be made available only to those who RSVP. Cities like Atherton, Palo Alto and San Francisco have been mentioned as possible locations. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/residents-contra-costa-fire-concerned-about-exposed-pg-e-natural-gas-line-in-lafayette-park"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Concern_over_PG_E_natural_gas_pipeline_0_7661118_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Concern_over_PG_E_natural_gas_pipeline_0_20190917011457"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Residents, Contra Costa Fire concerned about exposed PG&E natural gas line in Lafayette park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-mayor-london-breed-to-meet-with-ben-carson-to-discuss-affordable-housing"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/San_Francisco_Mayor_London_Breed_to_meet_0_7660877_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="San_Francisco_Mayor_London_Breed_to_meet_0_20190917010305"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>HUD Secretary Ben Carson to visit San Francisco Tuesday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/anthony-bourdain-wins-2-posthumous-emmy-awards-for-parts-unknown"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/GettyImages-603115084%20THUMB_1568679435515.jpg_7660937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="FILE: Chef/TV personality Anthony Bourdain attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards Governors Ball at Microsoft Theater on September 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)" title="603115084_1568679435515-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Anthony Bourdain wins 2 posthumous Emmy Awards for ‘Parts Unknown'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-world-news/oil-prices-spike-gasoline-prices-to-follow-after-saudi-attack"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/16/Oil_prices_spike__gasoline_prices_to_fol_0_7660786_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Oil_prices_spike__gasoline_prices_to_fol_0_20190917004723"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Oil prices spike, gasoline prices to follow after Saudi attack</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a 