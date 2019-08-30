< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Bummer dude! Mavericks surf competition in Half Moon Bay nixed indefinitely HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (BCN) - The Titans of Mavericks surf competition has been canceled indefinitely, according to the World Surf League, which cited two reasons for the cancellation.

One was "various logistical challenges" and the second "the inability to run the event the last two seasons." 

Pat O'Connell, the World Surf League's senior vice president of tours and competition, said in an interview posted on the organization's website, "The unfortunate part is that we won't be running a competition at Mavericks and that's obviously super hard. But we want to create a better world for Big Wave surfing."

Organizers held the popular event off the coast of Half Moon Bay in 2016, 2014 and 2013 but called it off last year, the year before, and in 2011 and 2012. Surfers will instead compete in Hawaii and Portugal later this year. More News Stories data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/03/At_least_25_confirmed_dead_in_boat_fire__0_7634436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/03/At_least_25_confirmed_dead_in_boat_fire__0_7634436_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/03/At_least_25_confirmed_dead_in_boat_fire__0_7634436_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/03/At_least_25_confirmed_dead_in_boat_fire__0_7634436_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/03/At_least_25_confirmed_dead_in_boat_fire__0_7634436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="At least 25 people were confirmed dead and nine others still missing after a tragic boat fire early Monday near an island off the Southern California coast. 'Majority' of California boat victims were from San Jose, Santa Cruz areas, sheriff says

By Lisa Fernandez, KTVU

Posted Sep 03 2019 10:45AM PDT
Updated Sep 03 2019 11:30AM PDT

Thirty four people are presumed dead in the Labor Day California dive boat fire - with the majority of them from the Bay Area - and the search has been suspended, officials announced on Tuesday.

Santa Barbara County Bill Brown said at a news conference that the bodies of 20 victims have been recovered and divers have seen between and four and six others in the sunken wreckage, which must be stabilized. Brown said the recovered remains include 11 females and nine males and DNA will be used to identify them. In all, 39 people including six crew members, were aboard the vessel Conception when it caught fire early Monday morning while anchored off Santa Cruz Island. Five crew members jumped in the ocean and were rescued. There are five additional bodies that have been discovered but not recovered as of it. 

Brown said he did not know the nationalities of the victims, nor the exact ages, though he said, anecdotally, he believed there was a 17-year-old and someone in their 60s on the trip. Brown said the recovered remains include 11 females and nine males and DNA will be used to identify them. In all, 39 people including six crew members, were aboard the vessel Conception when it caught fire early Monday morning while anchored off Santa Cruz Island. Five crew members jumped in the ocean and were rescued. East Bay woman battling rare illness facing deportation may get reprieve from Trump administration

By Lisa Fernandez, KTVU, Rob Roth, KTVU

Posted Sep 03 2019 08:02AM PDT
Updated Sep 03 2019 08:27AM PDT

Less than a week after a story came out about a 24-year-old East Bay woman battling a rare disease who received a sudden deportation notice, the Trump administration announced that it would reconsider its decision to force immigrants facing life-threatening health crises to return to their home countries.

The New York Times first reported this change of heart on Monday, following stories about Isabel Bueso of Concord, Calif., which generated public outrage and was roundly condemned by the medical establishment.

"Yes, it appears that the administration is revising its new policy and we are hopeful that it will grant an extension of Isabel and her family's medical deferred action status," Bueso's attorney, Martin Lawler, told KTVU on Tuesday via email. "We're waiting for details." "We’re waiting for details." </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/at-least-25-confirmed-dead-in-boat-fire-in-california-5-crew-members-jumped-to-safety" title="At least 25 confirmed dead in boat fire in California; 5 crew members jumped to safety" data-articleId="427064287" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/03/At_least_25_confirmed_dead_in_boat_fire__0_7634436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/03/At_least_25_confirmed_dead_in_boat_fire__0_7634436_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/03/At_least_25_confirmed_dead_in_boat_fire__0_7634436_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/03/At_least_25_confirmed_dead_in_boat_fire__0_7634436_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/03/At_least_25_confirmed_dead_in_boat_fire__0_7634436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="At least 25 people were confirmed dead and nine others still missing after a tragic boat fire early Monday near an island off the Southern California coast. At least 25 confirmed dead in boat fire in California; 5 crew members jumped to safety

By STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press

Posted Sep 03 2019 05:18AM PDT
Updated Sep 03 2019 06:22AM PDT

At least 25 people were confirmed dead and nine others still missing after a tragic boat fire early Monday near an island off the Southern California coast.

The dive-boat Conception, far out to sea in the middle of the night, became fully engulfed in flames as 30 passengers on a recreational scuba diving trip slept below deck.

"You couldn't ask for a worse situation," Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said at a Monday news conference. She is listed as a guide on the Worldwide Diving Adventures website." title="DF99659ED70A4B08BAE42203F8F40F7C_1567532573286.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Majority' of California boat victims were from San Jose, Santa Cruz areas, sheriff says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/walmart-asks-customers-not-to-bring-guns-into-stores-plans-to-end-handgun-ammunition-sales"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/Walmart%20store%20-%20getty_1567531448115.jpg_7634885_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="A Walmart store in Teterboro, New Jersey is pictured in a file image. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)" title="1011799346_1567531448115-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Walmart asks customers not to bring guns into stores, plans to end handgun ammunition sales</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/east-bay-woman-battling-rare-illness-facing-deportation_"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/29/East_Bay_woman_battling_rare_illness_fac_0_7625996_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="East_Bay_woman_battling_rare_illness_fac_0_20190830005936"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>East Bay woman battling rare illness facing deportation may get reprieve from Trump administration</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/harry-potter-books-banned-from-catholic-school-because-reading-spells-risk-conjuring-evil-spirits"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/HARRY%20POTTER%20books%20-%20GETTY_1567521848191.jpg_7634455_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="A collection of Harry Potter books are pictured in a file photo taken in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Sarah L. 