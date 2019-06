- Day three of the California Democratic Party Convention in San Francisco delivered.

Presidential candidates Senator Bernie Sanders, the honorable Julian Castro and former representative John Delaney rounded out the event and 11 other candidates spoke Saturday.

Bernie Sanders vowed his commitment to take on the NRA, abortion rights and immigration reform.

His strongly worded speech against President Trump got loud applause from the audience, “Let me thank everybody in this room for your determination to defeat the worst president in the history of this country. A president who is a racist, a sexist, a homophobe,” said Sanders.

Following the popular senator was Julian Castro who said his first move in office would be to usher out President Trump, “I’m going to tell him ‘adios.’”

After that Castro said, “I would sign an executive order recommitting the United States to the Paris Climate Accord so that we lead again on sustainability.”

Tense moments came when John Delaney was nearly booed off stage after saying Medicare For All is not good policy, but he managed to get some points in about his priorities.

“We should’ve had a universal health care system a long time ago, we should’ve had universal Pre-K for every young person, we should’ve had free community college and addressed climate change,” he said.

Thousands of delegates and guests left the Moscone Center looking forward to what’s next.