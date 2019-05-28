< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar">
<div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up">
<div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch>
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2">  <article>
<section id="story409305387" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409305387" data-article-version="1.0">California optometrist killed by shark in Hawaii had recently retired</h1>
</header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-409305387" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook"><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter"><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email"><a data-type="email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a></li>
</ul>
</div>    28 2019 05:20AM  <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 06:02AM PDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-409305387"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:20AM PDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 06:06AM PDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>   id="relatedHeadlines-409305387" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MAUI, Hawaii (AP/FOX 40)</strong> - The California optometrist killed by a shark in Hawaii over the weekend was a frequent visitor to the islands and an avid scuba diver who had recently retired, friends said. </p> <p>A shark attacked 65-year-old Thomas Smiley while he was swimming Saturday in the Ka'anapali Beach Park area on Maui, police said.</p> <p>A witness said that when rescuers pulled him to shore and began CPR, he was missing a leg from the knee down. Smiley died at the scene. He was swimming about 60 yards from shore when the attack happened, authorities said.</p> <p>Longtime friend Dr. Gary Taxera told <a href="https://fox40.com/2019/05/27/loved-ones-left-in-shock-after-shark-kills-recently-retired-granite-bay-optometrist/">Fox 40 in Sacramento </a>that Smiley was an optometrist from Granite Bay, California, near Sacramento. He had retired in January from Sacramento Contact Lenses. The two attended UC Berkeley about four decades ago. </p> <p>"His wife called me Saturday, said that he’d been attacked by a shark and he didn’t make it, those were her exact words," Taxera said. "I had to sit down, I couldn’t believe what she told me."</p> <p>Smiley regularly vacationed on Maui and enjoyed swimming, water skiing and racing cars, he said. </p> <p>"He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time doing something in a place he loved," Taxera said.</p> <p>Neil Roszkowski, another friend, told Fox 40 that Smiley was a "fantastic guy. You couldn't help but love him." </p> <p>Smiley leaves behind a wife, Gale, three children and six grandchildren.</p> <p>Taxera described him as having a personality that was bigger than life.</p> <p>"He was a good-hearted man, and people who didn't get to know him, really missed out," Taxera said.</p> <p>Witness Allison Keller told a TV station in Hawaii that the man appeared unconscious when he was pulled from the water.</p> <p>"As we got closer, I saw some blood on his stomach and then I got looking a little bit more, and his wrist - it looked like the skin on his wrist was just torn off," Keller said.     