fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var California Senate approves bill regulating gig economy California Senate approves bill regulating gig economy class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428278404.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var FILE PHOTO: Uber and Lyft drivers protest in San Francisco to become classified employees FILE PHOTO: Uber and Lyft drivers protest in San Francisco to become classified employees FILE PHOTO: Uber and Lyft drivers protest in San Francisco to become classified employees FILE PHOTO: Uber and Lyft drivers protest in San Francisco to become classified employees url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/T%20UBER%20LYFT%20RALLY%201_KTVU6719_146_mxf_00.00.26.28_1566909924218.png_7619140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="FILE PHOTO: Uber and Lyft drivers protest in San Francisco to become classified employees" title="T UBER LYFT RALLY 1_KTVU6719_146_mxf_00.00.26.28_1566909924218.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/T%20UBER%20LYFT%20RALLY%201_KTVU6719_146_mxf_00.00.31.14_1566909927253.png_7619141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="FILE PHOTO: Uber and Lyft drivers protest in San Francisco to become classified employees" title="T UBER LYFT RALLY 1_KTVU6719_146_mxf_00.00.31.14_1566909927253.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/california-senate-approves-bill-regulating-gig-economy-1" data-title="State Senate approves bill regulating gig economy" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/california-senate-approves-bill-regulating-gig-economy-1" addthis:title="State Senate approves bill regulating gig economy" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> Posted Sep 10 2019 09:52PM PDT (AP) -- The California Senate has passed a bill that would give new wage and benefit protections to workers at so-called gig economy companies like Uber and Lyft. </p> <p>The 29-11 vote late Tuesday sends the bill back to the state Assembly for final approval over strident Republican opposition. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he supports it.</p> <p>The proposal has drawn staunch opposition from on-demand delivery and ridesharing companies while winning support from many of the Democratic presidential contenders. </p> <p>It puts into law a California Supreme Court decision making it harder for companies to classify workers as independent contractors. The bill would make those companies classify their workers as employees instead.</p> <p>While its impact on gig economy companies has drawn most of the attention, it would affect a wide array of industries.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Our <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AB5?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AB5</a> to stop the misclassification of nearly a million misclassified California workers so they are provided a minimum wage, benefits and workplace rights has passed the Senate today with 29 votes. It now heads to the Assembly.</p> — Lorena Gonzalez (@LorenaAD80) <a href="https://twitter.com/LorenaAD80/status/1171642948670447616?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 11, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">BREAKING <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AB5?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AB5</a> has passed the CA Senate! This is a huge win for workers across the nation! It's time to rebuild the middle class and ensure ALL workers have the basic protections they deserve. 