California wildfire activity significantly lower in 2019, so far a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KTVU"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_424992208_424991904_124983";this.videosJson='[{"id":"424991904","video":"597186","title":"A%20wildfire%20drought%20so%20far%2C%20thankfully","caption":"The%20only%20drought%20California%20has%20had%20this%20year%20is%2C%20thankfully%20is%20a%20wildfire%20drought.%20Let%27s%20take%20a%20look%20at%20the%20remarkable%20if%20not%20the%20shockingly%20low%20number%20of%20acres%20lost%20so%20far%20this%20year.%20Tom%20Vacar%20reports.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F21%2FA_wildfire_drought_so_far__thankfully_0_7608297_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F21%2FA_wildfire_drought_so_far__thankfully_597186_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661043408%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DRiOsVmxJBn5B1s0GjX4MI9i6wqc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fcalifornia-wildfire-activity-significantly-lower-in-2019-so-far"}},"createDate":"Aug 21 2019 05:56PM PDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KTVU"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_424992208_424991904_124983",video:"597186",poster:"https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/A_wildfire_drought_so_far__thankfully_0_7608297_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520only%2520drought%2520California%2520has%2520had%2520this%2520year%2520is%252C%2520thankfully%2520is%2520a%2520wildfire%2520drought.%2520Let%2527s%2520take%2520a%2520look%2520at%2520the%2520remarkable%2520if%2520not%2520the%2520shockingly%2520low%2520number%2520of%2520acres%2520lost%2520so%2520far%2520this%2520year.%2520Tom%2520Vacar%2520reports.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/21/A_wildfire_drought_so_far__thankfully_597186_1800.mp4?Expires=1661043408&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=RiOsVmxJBn5B1s0GjX4MI9i6wqc",eventLabel:"A%20wildfire%20drought%20so%20far%2C%20thankfully-424991904",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fcalifornia-wildfire-activity-significantly-lower-in-2019-so-far"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Tom Vacar, KTVU
Posted Aug 21 2019 06:01PM PDT
Video Posted Aug 21 2019 05:56PM PDT src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/A_wildfire_drought_so_far__thankfully_0_7608297_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/A_wildfire_drought_so_far__thankfully_0_7608297_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/A_wildfire_drought_so_far__thankfully_0_7608297_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/A_wildfire_drought_so_far__thankfully_0_7608297_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/A_wildfire_drought_so_far__thankfully_0_7608297_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424992208-424991189" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/A_wildfire_drought_so_far__thankfully_0_7608297_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/A_wildfire_drought_so_far__thankfully_0_7608297_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/A_wildfire_drought_so_far__thankfully_0_7608297_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/A_wildfire_drought_so_far__thankfully_0_7608297_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/A_wildfire_drought_so_far__thankfully_0_7608297_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424992208" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - The only drought California has had this year is, thankfully is a wildfire drought.</p><p>Let's take a look at the remarkable if not the shockingly low number of acres lost so far this year.</p><p>On this day last year, California had already lost 972 square miles to wildfires.</p><p>This year we've lost just under 80 square miles so far. That's an astonishing 92% <em>less </em>scorched earth than last year.</p><p>Why? "I have no idea. I guess, it's been hot here, so I'm not really sure," said East Bay resident Bill Daniels.</p><p>Experts say several key issues made the difference.</p><p>"First and foremost, we had a large rainfall year, a lot of snow and very late into the season," said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jonathan Cox.</p><p>Only now is the massive snow pack winding down, which has kept a lot of land and vegetation in the mountains virtually fireproof.</p><p>Down below, rivers and streams have kept vegetation very moist, minimizing fires.</p><p>Because we've had so few fires this spring and summer so far, that's given both full time and seasonal firefighters a lot more time to clear brush and debris.</p><p>And, that means, when those hot winds come, later on, there should be less severe fires and fewer of them.</p><p>"So, this year we have been very lucky that we've had those resources down here, and we are, in fact, putting those folks to work fighting those fires before they can start down here," said Dennis Rein of the Moraga-Orinda Fire District.</p><p>But there's a lot of fire season still ahead.</p><p>"I would hope that the state or whoever is in charge is making the appropriate concessions to keep us all safe from the fires," said resident Daniels.</p><p>As never before, we've had the time and state money for critical clearing efforts statewide.</p><p>"Thirty-five priority projects going on statewide right now as a part of the Governor's Executive Order." said Chief Cox.</p><p>Finally, a lot of home and property owners are paying attention to the term, defensible space.</p><p>"We've seen just overwhelming kinds of engagement with communities and organizations to figure out ways that everybody can a) reduce their fire risk but b) reduce the changes of fire," said Cox.</p><p>"Everything that we can do before the winds that wind starts blowing and the humidity gets down into single digits is really, everything we do is important," said Rein.</p><p>All that said, consider More News Stories data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/San_Francisco_police_investigate_shootin_0_7608319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/San_Francisco_police_investigate_shootin_0_7608319_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/San_Francisco_police_investigate_shootin_0_7608319_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/San_Francisco_police_investigate_shootin_0_7608319_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/San_Francisco_police_investigate_shootin_0_7608319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="San Francisco police investigate a shooting on Market Street. Wild video shows man firing gun on crowded, busy San Francisco Market Street
By Rob Roth, KTVU
Posted Aug 21 2019 05:42PM PDT
Updated Aug 21 2019 11:03PM PDT
It was forty-seconds of terror on downtown San Francisco's Market Street on Tuesday that was captured on cell phone video.
It has the sound of eight gunshots, images of people scrambling in fear during the evening rush-hour, and of the gunman firing away while running. One person was injured.
"[I was] scared out of my mind. That's why I ducked, covered and ran with everyone else," said Jenny Shao who shot the video. That's why I ducked, covered and ran with everyone else," said Jenny Shao who shot the video.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/details-of-pilots-criminal-history-and-past-stunts-emerge-following-half-moon-bay-crash" title="Details of pilot's criminal history and past stunts emerge, following Half Moon Bay crash" data-articleId="424985632" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Details_of_pilot_s_criminal_history_and__0_7608917_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Details_of_pilot_s_criminal_history_and__0_7608917_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Details_of_pilot_s_criminal_history_and__0_7608917_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Details_of_pilot_s_criminal_history_and__0_7608917_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Details_of_pilot_s_criminal_history_and__0_7608917_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New details are emerging about the dramatic rescue of two people after their small plane crashed into the ocean off the Half Moon Bay coast on Tuesday. Details of pilot's criminal history and past stunts emerge, following Half Moon Bay crash
By Christien Kafton, KTVU, Debora Villalon, KTVU, KTVU Staff
Posted Aug 21 2019 05:08PM PDT
Updated Aug 21 2019 10:37PM PDT
New details are emerging about the dramatic rescue of two people after their small plane crashed into the ocean off the Half Moon Bay coast on Tuesday. Now many wonder if the pilot of the plane stalled his aircraft as a stunt.
The pilot involved, 34-year-old David Lesh of Denver, has a history of reckless behavior. Now many wonder if the pilot of the plane stalled his aircraft as a stunt. </p><p>The pilot involved, 34-year-old David Lesh of Denver, has a history of reckless behavior. Deliberations in Ghost Ship trial to resume after Labor Day
By Henry Lee, KTVU
Posted Aug 21 2019 04:14PM PDT
Updated Aug 21 2019 06:00PM PDT
The new jury in the Ghost Ship trial wrapped up the second day of deliberations on Tuesday without reaching a verdict and talks won't resume until Sep. 3.
The panel had to restart deliberations Tuesday after Alameda County Superior Court Judge Tina Thompson removed three jurors for misconduct.
The defendants, Derick Almena and Max Harris, are both charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deadly Oakland warehouse fire in 2016. data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Second_day_of_deliberations_in_Ghost_Shi_0_7608299_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Second_day_of_deliberations_in_Ghost_Shi_0_7608299_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Second_day_of_deliberations_in_Ghost_Shi_0_7608299_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Second_day_of_deliberations_in_Ghost_Shi_0_7608299_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="he new jury in the Ghost Ship trial wrapped up the second day of deliberations on Tuesday without reaching a verdict and talks won't resume until Sep. 3." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deliberations in Ghost Ship trial to resume after Labor Day</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Henry Lee, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 04:14PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 06:00PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The new jury in the Ghost Ship trial wrapped up the second day of deliberations on Tuesday without reaching a verdict and talks won't resume until Sep. 3. </p><p>The panel had to restart deliberations Tuesday after Alameda County Superior Court Judge Tina Thompson removed three jurors for misconduct. </p><p>The defendants, Derick Almena and Max Harris, are both charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deadly Oakland warehouse fire in 2016. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var Featured Videos class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/bay-area-residents-out-100k-after-travel-agent-promises-hawaii-trip-doesnt-happen"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Travel_agent_accused_of_scam_0_7608919_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Travel_agent_accused_of_scam_0_20190822060933"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bay Area residents out $100K after travel agent promises Hawaii trip, doesn't happen</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/california-wildfire-activity-significantly-lower-in-2019-so-far"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/A_wildfire_drought_so_far__thankfully_0_7608297_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="A_wildfire_drought_so_far__thankfully_0_20190822005650"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>California wildfire activity significantly lower in 2019, so far</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/beloved-bay-area-bakery-closing-all-locations-by-end-of-august"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Beloved_Bay_Area_bakery_closing_all_loca_0_7608293_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Beloved_Bay_Area_bakery_closing_all_loca_0_20190822004550"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Beloved Bay Area bakery closing all locations by end of August</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/wild-video-shows-man-firing-gun-on-crowded-busy-san-francisco-market-street"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/San_Francisco_police_investigate_shootin_0_7608319_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="San_Francisco_police_investigate_shootin_0_20190822000833"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wild video shows man firing gun on crowded, busy San Francisco Market Street</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa Most Recent https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2016/09/05/salmon_1473090920498_1955088_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2016/09/05/salmon_1473090920498_1955088_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2016/09/05/salmon_1473090920498_1955088_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Off the hook: California king salmon rebounds after drought</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/california-wildfire-activity-significantly-lower-in-2019-so-far" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/A_wildfire_drought_so_far__thankfully_0_7608297_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/A_wildfire_drought_so_far__thankfully_0_7608297_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/A_wildfire_drought_so_far__thankfully_0_7608297_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/A_wildfire_drought_so_far__thankfully_0_7608297_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/A_wildfire_drought_so_far__thankfully_0_7608297_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>California wildfire activity significantly lower in 2019, so far</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/beloved-bay-area-bakery-closing-all-locations-by-end-of-august" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Beloved_Bay_Area_bakery_closing_all_loca_0_7608293_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Beloved_Bay_Area_bakery_closing_all_loca_0_7608293_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Beloved_Bay_Area_bakery_closing_all_loca_0_7608293_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Beloved_Bay_Area_bakery_closing_all_loca_0_7608293_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Beloved_Bay_Area_bakery_closing_all_loca_0_7608293_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Beloved Bay Area bakery closing all locations by end of August</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/wild-video-shows-man-firing-gun-on-crowded-busy-san-francisco-market-street" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/San_Francisco_police_investigate_shootin_0_7608319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/San_Francisco_police_investigate_shootin_0_7608319_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/San_Francisco_police_investigate_shootin_0_7608319_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/San_Francisco_police_investigate_shootin_0_7608319_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/San_Francisco_police_investigate_shootin_0_7608319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wild video shows man firing gun on crowded, busy San Francisco Market Street</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pentagon-pulls-the-plug-on-billion-dollar-missile-interceptor-project" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Pentagon_pulls_the_plug_on_billion_dolla_0_7608196_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Pentagon_pulls_the_plug_on_billion_dolla_0_7608196_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Pentagon_pulls_the_plug_on_billion_dolla_0_7608196_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Pentagon_pulls_the_plug_on_billion_dolla_0_7608196_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Pentagon_pulls_the_plug_on_billion_dolla_0_7608196_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pentagon pulls the plug on billion-dollar missile interceptor project</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 