Carlos Santana mural defaced in the Mission District

- People in San Francisco's Mission District hope surveillance cameras caught a glimpse of whomever is responsible for vandalizing a mural of music legend Carlos Santana.

The mural's artist, Mel Waters, spent the weekend trying to clean up and repair the mural on 19th and Mission streets, the Chronicle reported. Someone had thrown white paint on the mural, called Para La Mission.

Santana grew up in the Mission. Community organizers fear the vandalism might be racially motivated.

