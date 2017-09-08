Cat wows, breaks world record for 'longest tail'

- A cat who resides in Ferndale, Michigan has been honored for its extravagantly beautiful and record-breaking long tail.

Cygnus, a Silver Maine Coon cat, set the world record for the longest tail on a domestic living cat in the Guinness Book of World Records. The luxurious and fluffy tail extends more than 17 inches.

In other Guinness World Records news, an 83-year-old great-grandfather from Los Angeles was named world's oldest bodybuilder and a Chinese woman was honored for having world's longest eyelash, at nearly 5 inches.

The Guinness Book is in its 63rd edition.