- An explosion and fire at a chemical products company Saturday prompted evacuations of nearby businesses while the Santa Clara Fire Department worked to contain the blaze.

The fire was reported about 4:30 p.m. at Air Products and Chemicals Inc. near the 1500 block of Norman Avenue, where crews found multiple hydrogen tanker trucks on fire in the facility yard.

Neighboring businesses in a two-block radius were asked to evacuate or shelter-in-place for about two hours.

Ladder trucks were deployed and the fire was reported extinguished at 5:40 p.m.

"Additional air sampling and thermal imaging was conducted to ensure air quality, and the hydrogen, which is not visible when burning in the daytime, did not pose a threat," the department said in a release.

Nobody was injured.

The cause of the explosion and fire are under investigation.