Center for disabled takes in displaced residents

- The Pomeroy Center in San Francisco is a place where children and adults with disabilities come daily to learn, have fun and express themselves. However, last weekend the center became the new home for several people who were displaced. Their group home, in which some lived more than 20 years, was shut down after a government investigation.

"If we didn't take them in they were essentially homeless. They had nowhere to go," says David Dubinsky CEO of the Pomeroy Center.

Pamela was one of 17 people displaced last week when the state attorney general's office shut down the facility where she lived.

Four family members who ran the Rainbow Bright facilities, were arrested for human trafficking.

Investigators say the family members forced employees to work nearly 24 hours a day at their adult and child daycare facilities in the Bay Area.

With the shutdown of the group home, Pamela and five others was relocated to the Pomeroy Center.

"They came in trash bags. We didn't like the trash bags, so we re-boxed their clothes and we're trying to make them feel at home," says Dubinsky.

In all, four women and two men are living in the rooms in the center. The remaining people were sent to other facilities around the state.

Workers at Pomeroy say their new guests are a welcome addition to the family and the community is also stepping up to help out.

"We had a girl scout troop bring dinner last night and they stayed here until 7:30, 8 p.m. We have had other community groups, family's from St. Ignatius High School," says Dubinsky.

Management at the center says they knew they were able to help the community when needed. The center is on the list of Red Cross emergency shelters.

But now with taking in this group to give around the clock care. It shows facility staff they're capable of so much more.

"Specifically for people with disabilities and housing situations that become unstable. We now know we can support them," says Dubinsky.

Management of Pomeroy says the people are welcome to stay here indefinitely. But the hope is to find them a new home.

