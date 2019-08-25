< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. CHP Air Operations assists in sideshow enforcement
Posted Aug 25 2019 07:00PM PDT
Updated Aug 25 2019 07:26PM PDT 25 2019 07:00PM By KTVU Staff
Posted Aug 25 2019 07:00PM PDT
Video Posted Aug 25 2019 07:00PM PDT
Updated Aug 25 2019 07:26PM PDT data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425571791" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN/KTVU)</strong> - Two vehicles were towed, two citations were issued and two DUI investigations were conducted Friday as a of police intervention in illegal sideshow activity, Fairfield police said.</p> <p>Police on the ground were assisted by the California Highway Patrol Air Operations division in observing and recording sideshows in the area of Huntington Drive and Stanford Court. More News Stories 73-year-old man arrested in connection to Marin Co. Spirit Fire
By Andre Torrez
Posted Aug 27 2019 05:16PM PDT
Updated Aug 27 2019 09:34PM PDT
In a late-breaking development out of the North Bay on Tuesday, a 73-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of reckless burning and causing the 16-acre Spirit Fire, according to Marin County Sheriff's Department. 
Henry Walker of Petaluma was booked into the Marin County Jail on a felony charge.
Officials said Walker, who had minor injuries from trying to stomp out the fire, had flagged down a Marin County Fire battalion chief in the area of the Spirit Rock Meditation Center. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>73-year-old man arrested in connection to Marin Co. Spirit Fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Andre Torrez</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 05:16PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 09:34PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In a late-breaking development out of the North Bay on Tuesday, a 73-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of reckless burning and causing the 16-acre Spirit Fire, according to Marin County Sheriff's Department. </p><p>Henry Walker of Petaluma was booked into the Marin County Jail on a felony charge.</p><p>Officials said Walker, who had minor injuries from trying to stomp out the fire, had flagged down a Marin County Fire battalion chief in the area of the Spirit Rock Meditation Center. Walker told the chief he had started the fire on the ridge and, "admitted to setting personal effects on fire." Shuttle bus hijacked at SFO found abandoned in Berkeley; no one injured
By Alyana Gomez, KTVU
Posted Aug 27 2019 03:01PM PDT
Updated Aug 27 2019 10:12PM PDT
It's being called a bizarre crime to say the least. An airport shuttle bus was carjacked from the arrivals area of the international terminal at San Francisco International Airport just before noon Tuesday, and then found abandoned hours later in Berkeley. 
A representative from private shuttle company SkyPark, said that a female shuttle driver was loading luggage and passengers were boarding when a man walked up and told them to get off the bus and that another shuttle was coming to pick them up. 
The driver was confused and went to call on the radio for confirmation, but the man told her not to call anyone and again ordered her to get off the bus. He said he wanted to take the bus home. Tampax is a brand of tampon currently owned by Procter & Gamble and sold in over 100 countries. (Photo by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)" title="1054465392_1566944207844-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Confused boyfriend texts girlfriend to ask if she wants ‘lemon' or ‘lime' tampons</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/da-expected-to-drop-new-charges-against-sf-assault-suspect"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/austin_1566944606676_7620389_ver1.0_320_180.PNG');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="The suspect, Austin James Vincent, 25, pictured in both photos. DA expected to drop new charges against SF assault suspect
By KTVU Staff
Posted Aug 27 2019 02:56PM PDT
Updated Aug 27 2019 08:46PM PDT
New charges in a second case against the suspect caught on video attacking a woman outside her San Francisco apartment building will be dropped. 
Authorities said another woman came forward with assault allegations against, Austin Vincent James, 25, after learning of his high profile arrest and release from custody on Aug. 14. 
The woman claimed Vincent brandished a knife at her and a group of friends as they were getting into a rideshare vehicle. id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/mountain-view-landlord-tries-to-scare-tenants-away-with-staged-home-invasion" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/4F657423A82F45409272B5076F2CA39C_1566952688454_7620871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/4F657423A82F45409272B5076F2CA39C_1566952688454_7620871_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/4F657423A82F45409272B5076F2CA39C_1566952688454_7620871_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/4F657423A82F45409272B5076F2CA39C_1566952688454_7620871_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/4F657423A82F45409272B5076F2CA39C_1566952688454_7620871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mountain View landlord tries to scare tenants away with staged home invasion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/5-acre-fire-in-marin-co-evacuations-out-of-abundance-of-caution" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/chopper%20Marin%20County%20fire%20KTVUBCME01_mpg_17.26.27.14_1566952106830.png_7620868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/chopper%20Marin%20County%20fire%20KTVUBCME01_mpg_17.26.27.14_1566952106830.png_7620868_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/chopper%20Marin%20County%20fire%20KTVUBCME01_mpg_17.26.27.14_1566952106830.png_7620868_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/chopper%20Marin%20County%20fire%20KTVUBCME01_mpg_17.26.27.14_1566952106830.png_7620868_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/chopper%20Marin%20County%20fire%20KTVUBCME01_mpg_17.26.27.14_1566952106830.png_7620868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Crews&#x20;fighting&#x20;a&#x20;fire&#x20;in&#x20;rural&#x20;Marin&#x20;County&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>73-year-old man arrested in connection to Marin Co. Spirit Fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/confused-boyfriend-texts-girlfriend-to-ask-if-she-wants-lemon-or-lime-tampons" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/GettyImages-1054465392%20THUMB_1566944207844.jpg_7620475_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/GettyImages-1054465392%20THUMB_1566944207844.jpg_7620475_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/GettyImages-1054465392%20THUMB_1566944207844.jpg_7620475_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/GettyImages-1054465392%20THUMB_1566944207844.jpg_7620475_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/GettyImages-1054465392%20THUMB_1566944207844.jpg_7620475_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;Tampax&#x20;Pads&#x20;seen&#x20;in&#x20;store&#x2e;&#x20;Tampax&#x20;is&#x20;a&#x20;brand&#x20;of&#x20;tampon&#x20;currently&#x20;owned&#x20;by&#x20;Procter&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Gamble&#x20;and&#x20;sold&#x20;in&#x20;over&#x20;100&#x20;countries&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Igor&#x20;Golovniov&#x2f;SOPA&#x20;Images&#x2f;LightRocket&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Confused boyfriend texts girlfriend to ask if she wants ‘lemon' or ‘lime' tampons</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/da-expected-to-drop-new-charges-against-sf-assault-suspect" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/austin_1566944606676_7620389_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/austin_1566944606676_7620389_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/austin_1566944606676_7620389_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/austin_1566944606676_7620389_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/austin_1566944606676_7620389_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;suspect&#x2c;&#x20;Austin&#x20;James&#x20;Vincent&#x2c;&#x20;25&#x2c;&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;both&#x20;photos&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DA expected to drop new charges against SF assault suspect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/airport-shuttle-carjacked-at-sfo" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/TS%201%20stolen%20shuttle_00.00.05.13_1566956764186.png_7621210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/TS%201%20stolen%20shuttle_00.00.05.13_1566956764186.png_7621210_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/TS%201%20stolen%20shuttle_00.00.05.13_1566956764186.png_7621210_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/TS%201%20stolen%20shuttle_00.00.05.13_1566956764186.png_7621210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/TS%201%20stolen%20shuttle_00.00.05.13_1566956764186.png_7621210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;SkyPark&#x20;shuttle&#x20;was&#x20;carjacked&#x20;at&#x20;SFO&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;and&#x20;abandoned&#x20;in&#x20;Berkeley&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;27&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Shuttle bus hijacked at SFO found abandoned in Berkeley; no one injured</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 