- A notice for people in Union City: A computer virus has shut down communications for the city and work is underway to restore it.

The city says they've brought in federal and state agencies to help. According to the city, the virus hit the computer system on Saturday, leaving the government unable to receive or respond to emails, process licenses or permits, or perform other administrative duties.

"We're working with federal and state cyber security experts in order to investigate," spokeswoman Lauren Sugayan said Monday morning. "They are helping us not only develop our response, but obviously they might bring in a source of funding to help respond to this issue."



Officials are asking the public to avoid requesting the processing of any fees or licenses and say any late fees will be waived.

They say emergency response by police and fire is not impact by this.

Bruce Yang drive 40 minutes to City Hall, unaware of the problem. He is trying to update building plans. Now, he'll have to return at some later date.

"I hope this gets resolved because I'm sure a lot of people will be delayed by this," he said.

If anyone needs to communicate with the city, they can call or stop by City Hall in person. City Hall is opening at noon on Monday, instead of 8 a.m. However, it's unlikely the computers will be back up and running. Regular operating hours resume Tuesday.