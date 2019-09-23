< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Bay Area People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/sports2">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/tech">Silicon Valley Tech</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/california-wildfires">California Wildfires</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ghost-ship-warehouse-fire">Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire</a></li> resume service after upgrades"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-s-iconic-cable-cars-resume-service-after-upgrades">San Francisco's iconic cable cars resume service after upgrades</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/santa-clara-teen-says-airline-forced-her-to-take-off-her-hijab-en-route-to-squash-tournament"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/13_year_old_Santa_Clara_girl_says_airlin_0_7671555_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Santa Clara teen says airline forced her to take off her hijab en route to squash tournament"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/santa-clara-teen-says-airline-forced-her-to-take-off-her-hijab-en-route-to-squash-tournament">Santa Clara teen says airline forced her to take off her hijab en route to squash tournament</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/computer-virus-shuts-down-union-city-government-communications"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/Computer_virus_shuts_down_Union_City_com_0_7671725_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Computer virus shuts down Union City government communications"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/computer-virus-shuts-down-union-city-government-communications">Computer virus shuts down Union City government communications</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/swimming-now-ok-for-middle-fork-of-yuba-river-but-south-fork-still-unsafe"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/No_swim_advisory_lifted_for_Yuba_River_0_7671496_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Swimming now OK for Middle Fork of Yuba River, but South Fork still unsafe"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/swimming-now-ok-for-middle-fork-of-yuba-river-but-south-fork-still-unsafe">Swimming now OK for Middle Fork of Yuba River, but South Fork still unsafe</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-s-iconic-cable-cars-resume-service-after-upgrades">San Francisco's iconic cable cars resume service after upgrades</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/santa-clara-teen-says-airline-forced-her-to-take-off-her-hijab-en-route-to-squash-tournament">Santa Clara teen says airline forced her to take off her hijab en route to squash tournament</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/computer-virus-shuts-down-union-city-government-communications">Computer virus shuts down Union City government communications</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/swimming-now-ok-for-middle-fork-of-yuba-river-but-south-fork-still-unsafe">Swimming now OK for Middle Fork of Yuba River, but South Fork still unsafe</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-reporter-rides-along-with-opd-during-sideshow-crackdown">KTVU reporter rides along with OPD during sideshow crackdown</a></li> <li><a <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429963636" data-article-version="1.0">Computer virus shuts down Union City government communications</h1> </header> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:cristina.rendon@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/computer-virus-shuts-down-union-city-government-communications">Cristina Rendon, KTVU</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 07:24AM PDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-429963636"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 07:12AM PDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 08:51AM PDT</span></p> </div> class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/Computer_virus_shuts_down_Union_City_com_0_7671725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/Computer_virus_shuts_down_Union_City_com_0_7671725_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/Computer_virus_shuts_down_Union_City_com_0_7671725_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/Computer_virus_shuts_down_Union_City_com_0_7671725_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/Computer_virus_shuts_down_Union_City_com_0_7671725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429963636-429960886" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/Computer_virus_shuts_down_Union_City_com_0_7671725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/Computer_virus_shuts_down_Union_City_com_0_7671725_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/Computer_virus_shuts_down_Union_City_com_0_7671725_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/Computer_virus_shuts_down_Union_City_com_0_7671725_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/Computer_virus_shuts_down_Union_City_com_0_7671725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429963636" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>UNION CITY, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - A notice for people in Union City: A computer virus has shut down communications for the city and work is underway to restore it.</p><p>The city says they've brought in federal and state agencies to help. According to the city, the virus hit the computer system on Saturday, leaving the government unable to receive or respond to emails, process licenses or permits, or perform other administrative duties.</p><p>"We're working with federal and state cyber security experts in order to investigate," spokeswoman Lauren Sugayan said Monday morning. "They are helping us not only develop our response, but obviously they might bring in a source of funding to help respond to this issue."<br> <br> Officials are asking the public to avoid requesting the processing of any fees or licenses and say any late fees will be waived.</p><p>They say emergency response by police and fire is not impact by this.</p><p>Bruce Yang drive 40 minutes to City Hall, unaware of the problem. He is trying to update building plans. Now, he'll have to return at some later date. </p><p>"I hope this gets resolved because I'm sure a lot of people will be delayed by this," he said. </p><p>If anyone needs to communicate with the city, they can call or stop by City Hall in person. City Hall is opening at noon on Monday, instead of 8 a.m. However, it's unlikely the computers will be back up and running. id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405552" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/pg-e-warns-of-power-shutdown-during-early-fall-heatwave" title="PG&E warns of power shutdown during early fall heatwave" data-articleId="429951808" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/PG_E_warns_of_power_shutdown_during_earl_0_7671925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/PG_E_warns_of_power_shutdown_during_earl_0_7671925_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/PG_E_warns_of_power_shutdown_during_earl_0_7671925_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/PG_E_warns_of_power_shutdown_during_earl_0_7671925_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/PG_E_warns_of_power_shutdown_during_earl_0_7671925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PG&E said approximately 124,000 customers in nine counties should anticipate a power shutdown on Monday as an early fall heat wave bears down on the region. Elissa Harrington reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>PG&E warns of power shutdown during early fall heatwave</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elissa Harrington, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 05:25AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 09:37AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PG&E said approximately 124,000 customers in nine counties should anticipate a power shutdown on Monday as an early fall heat wave bears down on the region.</p><p>The company's anticipated Public Safety Power Shutoff will affect approximately 33,500 PG&E customers in Sonoma County and 10,500 in Napa County, officials said. Other customers could be affected in Butte and Lake counties. </p><p>PG&E officials said the anticipated peak fire risk for Monday will start around 8 p.m. and last until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Power could remain off several days.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/santa-clara-teen-says-airline-forced-her-to-take-off-her-hijab-en-route-to-squash-tournament" title="Santa Clara teen says airline forced her to take off her hijab en route to squash tournament" data-articleId="429965724" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/13_year_old_Santa_Clara_girl_says_airlin_0_7671555_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/13_year_old_Santa_Clara_girl_says_airlin_0_7671555_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/13_year_old_Santa_Clara_girl_says_airlin_0_7671555_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/13_year_old_Santa_Clara_girl_says_airlin_0_7671555_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/13_year_old_Santa_Clara_girl_says_airlin_0_7671555_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fatima Abdelrahman was 12-years-old at the time she was boarding a flight from San Francisco to Toronto for an international sports tournament last month. She had no problems passing through TSA’s security checkpoints but she said Air Canada staff" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Santa Clara teen says airline forced her to take off her hijab en route to squash tournament</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Azenith Smith </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 07:34AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 07:48AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 13-year-old girl said she was forced to remove her hijab in public by Air Canada employees. Now, the family is threatening to sue the airline for discrimination and for violating the girl's right to privacy.</p><p>Fatima Abdelrahman said she was boarding a flight from San Francisco to Toronto for an international squash tournament last month. She had no problems passing through TSA’s security checkpoints but she said Air Canada staff stopped her for wearing her religious head scarf.</p><p>The eighth grader said an airline employee demanded she take off her hijab because in her passport photo, she wasn't wearing her hijab. She initially refused.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-reporter-rides-along-with-opd-during-sideshow-crackdown" title="KTVU reporter rides along with OPD during sideshow crackdown" data-articleId="429928609" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/22/OPD_Sideshow_Enforcement_0_7671229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/22/OPD_Sideshow_Enforcement_0_7671229_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/22/OPD_Sideshow_Enforcement_0_7671229_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/22/OPD_Sideshow_Enforcement_0_7671229_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/22/OPD_Sideshow_Enforcement_0_7671229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Affecting response to calls for other citizens of Oakland" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>KTVU reporter rides along with OPD during sideshow crackdown</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Andre Senior</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 22 2019 11:01PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 06:12AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Oakland police, in a joint operation with Berkeley police, the California Highway Patrol and the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, once again, hit the streets on Sunday stop sideshow activity. </p><p>KTVU rode along with Oakland Police Capt.Randy Windgate, who headed the operation to curb the illegal activity that resulted in the injury of an officer just one week before at the intersection of Interstate 880 and 42nd Avenue. </p><p>“We’re working smarter, and we’re just going to try to come up with a good plan, if the side show happens,” Windgate said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-s-iconic-cable-cars-resume-service-after-upgrades"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/Photo%20fitzsimonsphotography_1568228567434.jpg_7651811_ver1.0_2560_1440_1569260447025.jpg_7671888_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Photo: https://www.instagram.com/fitzsimonsphotography" title="Photo fitzsimonsphotography_1568228567434.jpg_7651811_ver1.0_2560_1440_1569260447025.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>San Francisco's iconic cable cars resume service after upgrades</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/santa-clara-teen-says-airline-forced-her-to-take-off-her-hijab-en-route-to-squash-tournament"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/13_year_old_Santa_Clara_girl_says_airlin_0_7671555_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="13_year_old_Santa_Clara_girl_says_airlin_0_20190923134422"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Santa Clara teen says airline forced her to take off her hijab en route to squash tournament</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/computer-virus-shuts-down-union-city-government-communications"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/Computer_virus_shuts_down_Union_City_com_0_7671725_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Computer_virus_shuts_down_Union_City_com_0_20190923141221"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Computer virus shuts down Union City government communications</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/swimming-now-ok-for-middle-fork-of-yuba-river-but-south-fork-still-unsafe"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/No_swim_advisory_lifted_for_Yuba_River_0_7671496_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="No_swim_advisory_lifted_for_Yuba_River_0_20190923125447"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Swimming now OK for Middle Fork of Yuba River, but South Fork still unsafe</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/moment-of-zen/officers-vow-to-take-care-of-fallen-corporal-s-family-attend-son-s-first-football" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/CITY%20OF%20MISSION_football%20game%201_092319_1569258517552.png_7671870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/CITY%20OF%20MISSION_football%20game%201_092319_1569258517552.png_7671870_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/CITY%20OF%20MISSION_football%20game%201_092319_1569258517552.png_7671870_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/CITY%20OF%20MISSION_football%20game%201_092319_1569258517552.png_7671870_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/CITY%20OF%20MISSION_football%20game%201_092319_1569258517552.png_7671870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Officers vow to take care of fallen corporal's family, attend son's first football</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/most-young-kids-shouldnt-drink-plant-based-milk-new-guidelines-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/Milk%20in%20glass%20-%20GETTY_1569255761701.jpg_7671942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/Milk%20in%20glass%20-%20GETTY_1569255761701.jpg_7671942_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/Milk%20in%20glass%20-%20GETTY_1569255761701.jpg_7671942_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/Milk%20in%20glass%20-%20GETTY_1569255761701.jpg_7671942_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/Milk%20in%20glass%20-%20GETTY_1569255761701.jpg_7671942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Breast&#x20;milk&#x2c;&#x20;infant&#x20;formula&#x2c;&#x20;water&#x20;and&#x20;plain&#x20;milk&#x20;were&#x20;all&#x20;part&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;age-based&#x20;recommendations&#x20;for&#x20;children&#x20;in&#x20;new&#x20;health&#x20;guidelines&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mayall&#x2f;ullstein&#x20;bild&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Most young kids shouldn't drink plant-based milk, new guidelines say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-no-one-should-ever-do-this-colorado-driver-puts-injured-bobcat-in-car-next-to-child" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/bobcat_1569256050295_7671945_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/bobcat_1569256050295_7671945_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/bobcat_1569256050295_7671945_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/bobcat_1569256050295_7671945_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/bobcat_1569256050295_7671945_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Colorado&#x20;Parks&#x20;and&#x20;Wildlife&#x20;spokesman&#x20;Bill&#x20;Vogrin&#x20;says&#x20;the&#x20;woman&#x20;spotted&#x20;the&#x20;injured&#x20;adult&#x20;male&#x20;cat&#x20;while&#x20;driving&#x2c;&#x20;wrapped&#x20;it&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;blanket&#x20;and&#x20;put&#x20;it&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;back&#x20;of&#x20;her&#x20;SUV&#x20;on&#x20;Sept&#x2e;&#x20;18&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;CPW&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'No one should ever do this:' Colorado driver puts injured bobcat in car next to child</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/prince-harry-will-open-a-hospital-in-africa-named-after-late-mom-princess-diana" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/GETTY_prince%20harry_092319_1569250427244.png_7671733_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/GETTY_prince%20harry_092319_1569250427244.png_7671733_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/GETTY_prince%20harry_092319_1569250427244.png_7671733_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/GETTY_prince%20harry_092319_1569250427244.png_7671733_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/GETTY_prince%20harry_092319_1569250427244.png_7671733_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;COURTNEY&#x20;AFRICA&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Prince Harry will open a hospital in Africa named after late mom Princess Diana</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/santa-clara-teen-says-airline-forced-her-to-take-off-her-hijab-en-route-to-squash-tournament" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/13_year_old_Santa_Clara_girl_says_airlin_0_7671555_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/13_year_old_Santa_Clara_girl_says_airlin_0_7671555_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/13_year_old_Santa_Clara_girl_says_airlin_0_7671555_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/13_year_old_Santa_Clara_girl_says_airlin_0_7671555_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/13_year_old_Santa_Clara_girl_says_airlin_0_7671555_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Santa Clara teen says airline forced her to take off her hijab en route to squash tournament</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 