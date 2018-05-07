Shoplifting suspects arrested in Alamo after crash and theft at Home Depot

- Three men were booked into jail Monday on grand theft charges after San Ramon police say they stole power tools from a Home Depot store and then led officers on a high speed pursuit.

A manager at the store on Crow Canyon Road called 911 after spotting three men loading more than $4,600 of stolen power tools into their car.

A San Ramon police officer in an unmarked car spotted the trio making their getaway from the store and followed them.

Marked patrol cars eventually started chasing the Acura north along Interstate 680; speeds reached 100 miles per hour.

Eventually, the getaway car exited the freeway at Stone Valley Road in Alamo and crashed into a utility box.

The three men jumped out and started running.

Two of them were arrested right away -- but the third man -- the driver -- was on the run for about two hours.

Officers from San Ramon, Contra Costa County sheriff’s deputies and the California Highway Patrol eventually found him hiding along a creek bed, said Sgt. Nathan Jones.

Police said John Williams, 31, of Vallejo was the man behind the wheel of that getaway car.

Authorities said his two accomplices were Kamoni Gaines, 26, of Richmond and Daniel Hooper, 26, from San Pablo.

