Crews battle fire in Chico, firefighters say terrain is steep

- Chico residents were being evacuated on Friday morning as crews battled a wildfire along the south side of Bidwell Park.

The Stoney Fire has burned about 150 acres since starting late Thursday night, according to the Chico Fire Department’s Twitter page. The terrain is rugged and steep and accessing the area has been difficult, firefighters said.

Residents along Whispering Winds and Shadowtree Lane are under a precautionary evacuation warning.

No mandatory evacuations are in place at this time, the fire department said.

Chico is about 140 miles north of San Francisco.

