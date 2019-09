- Crews are battling a set of six fires totaling about 70-acres of vegetation off of Calaveras Road and Felter Road, northeast of Milpitas in Santa Clara County.

The initial report of fire came sometime between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., Saturday. Cal Fire has named the wildfire the #ReservoirFire.

Numerous firefighting aircraft were utilized by Cal Fire, including firefighting helicopters, and retardant-carrying fixed-wing tankers. Santa Clara County Fire Dept activated a Wildland Task Force response around 1 p.m.

There's no word of any evacuations, however the California Highway Patrol had closed nearby roads. It was unclear which roads other than Calaveras Rd were affected.

#ReservoirFire [Update] on Calaveras Rd East of Milpitas is reported to be about 6 fires totaling an estimated 70 acres. Air and ground resources are making good progress in containment. Calaveras Road is closed. pic.twitter.com/oGHz0uqEry — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) September 21, 2019

New Incident: #ReservoirFire off Calaveras Road and Felter Road, northeast of Milpitas in Santa Clara County is 25 acres. pic.twitter.com/4QZuDaphd6 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 21, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.