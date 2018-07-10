Crews battle fire at San Francisco's iconic Fiddler's Green

- A firefighter was injured and nine people are displaced after a fire tore through an iconic Irish pub.

The fire broke out just after midnight at Fiddler's Green just a few blocks away from Fisherman’s Wharf.

The Irish pub has been in the neighborhood for decades.

Four people had to be rescued from the blaze.

The assistant fire chief told KTVU they were called to the scene just before midnight for reports of heavy smoke.

”They made a quick aggressive attack and again we had heavy smoke and fire established in the fire building the top floor and attic. Crews were aggressive with hose lines and made a good stop," said Brook Baker with the San Francisco Fire Department.

Video shows flames spreading along the roof of the building. The buildings next door suffered minor damage.

One of the firefighters was cut while battling the fire but he was treated at the scene.

Debris including burned bar stools, chairs, and kegs that were pulled out of the building and piled in the street.

According to the Fiddler’s Green website, the building survived the 1906 earthquake, and the bar was just renovated a couple years ago.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.



