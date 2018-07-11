Crews respond to 3 alarm house fire in San Jose

- San Jose firefighters have struck a third alarm for a house fire at 4963 Berkeland Court.

The fire was reported at 1:42 p.m., according to fire officials.

One home was destroyed, while another home was gutted. No one was home at the time.

The fire began in the shared garage and then the gas line caught fire.

Crews were able to knock down the fire.

At this point,additional details have not been released.

Stay with KTVU.com for updates.

