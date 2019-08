- Firefighters contained a fast-moving vegetation fire in Dublin that charred 248-acres Friday afternoon.

Cal Fire and the Alameda County Fire Department said shortly before 2 p.m. that firefighters were working to put out a 5 to 10-acre fire that was burning in the area of 3840 Camino Loop in Dublin.

By 2:15 p.m. the fire had grown to 50-acres and was threatening two structures.

By 2:45 p.m., the fire had grown to 150-acres, and containment had improved from 0% to 50%.

At 3:05 p.m., Alameda County Fire reported the size had increased to 248-acres, 90% contained.

High winds exacerbated its spread and firefighters had to utilize fire retardant-carrying aircraft to assist in extinguishing the fire.

Firefighters from the Fremont and Livermore-Pleasanton fire departments assisted.

Nearby by residents were advised to prepare to evacuate, though none were ordered.

#hartefire [update] fire is currently 150 acres and 50% contained — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 9, 2019

Dublin #HarteFire Update: resources at the vegetation fire include 3 dozers, 19 engines and 4 air tankers. @calfireSCU @DublinPIO — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 9, 2019

Firefighters are assisting @AlamedaCoFire with a 50 acres vegetation fire near Camino Loop at Twain Harte in DUblin (Alamdea County). Air Attack reporting 50 acres, moderate to dangerous rate of spread with a threat to two structures. #HarteFire pic.twitter.com/EauEa8orEy — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 9, 2019

Dublin: Firefighters from @calfireSCU and @AlamedaCoFire are on scene of a vegetation fire off of Camino Loop. The fire is approximately 5-10 acres. #HarteFire — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 9, 2019