- A Cessna Citation on its takeoff roll blew a tire on Runway 30 at the Oakland International Airport Wednesday afternoon, according to FAA spokesman Ian Gregor.

A fire started in the wheel well following the blowout. The aircraft partly blocked Runway 30, forcing officials to move all airplane traffic to the Runway 28 complex on the north field.

Two passengers were onboard the aircraft at the time of the incident. Neither were injured.