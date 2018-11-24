Crews work to repair damages after ferry vessel crashes into SF loading dock

Crews spent Saturday morning reparing the guardrail damaged by a ferry vessel that crashed into Friday afternoon.

- The Gate B dock at the San Francisco Ferry Building was blocked off Saturday morning as crews with the Port of San Francisco worked to remove pieces of damaged guardrail.

The mess was caused by a Golden Gate ferry that crashed into the loading dock Friday afternoon.

Port of San Francisco officials said port maintenance crews will replace the guardrail with a temporary 42” chain link fence.

Watch: Ferry vessel crashes into loading dock at SF Ferry Building

There was also damage to a light pole. The electrical power at Gate B was been turned off while crews made the repairs.

Structural engineers also spent the day inspecting the pier for damage.

Of the 53 passengers on board the ferry from Larkspur, two had minor injuries in the Friday afternoon crash according to a spokesperson with the Golden Gate Ferry

It was an interesting sight to see for both tourists and locals.

“It’s very high up the scratches it must have come down hard on the dock it’s crazy,” said San Francisco resident Tracy Boyd.

While Allie Kirschner, who was visiting from San Luis Obispo said, “We were talking about it before we came in hoping to see it. It’s an accident so it’s not good.”

The damage from the impact was visible on the front of the ferry Saturday morning.

The investigation and work caused all ferry traffic to be sent from Gate B to Gate E until Sunday.

As the morning went on, a tugboat hooked up to the ferry and would eventually tow it to the Larkspur Ferry Landing for investigators to inspect it.

Investigators with the U.S. Coast Guard interviewed the five crew members on board and they will undergo drug tests. The Coast Guard keeps detailed records on all vessels in the bay and those will be part of the investigation.

