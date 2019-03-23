San Francisco Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Fillmore Street that wounded numerous people and killed one, according to San Francisco Police Officer Michael Andraychak.

The incident began at approximately 8:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located numerous gunshot wound victims. One 25-year-old male victim from San Francisco was pronounced deceased at the scene.

San Francisco Fire Department responded to the scene and transported five adult victims, one of which is a 27-year-old male listed in life-threatening condition. An earlier report said officials transported three people, but it was later determined that two additional wounded were transported to the hospital, officials said Sunday.