A big rig hauling about 1,000 live chickens swerved on Interstate Highway 80 in San Pablo early Thursday morning, hitting the center divide, then another car before bursting into flames, killing most of the poultry on board, except for about 200 birds left wandering around in what was an unusual and distressing sight.

The crash, reported about 3:30 a.m. in the westbound direction of San Pablo Dam Road, didn't cause any major injuries, but it did create a fiery spectacle and a traffic nightmare for anything trying to get through the MacArthur Maze near the east end of the Bay Bridge. The California Highway Patrol said the chickens were en route to a processing plant.

Sgt. Curtis Glace advised all motorists to try to find another way to work as animal control officers needed time to collect the chickens and Caltrans time to clean up the oil and debris from the road. By 8 a.m., Contra Costa County Animal Services Capt. Jane Andreotti said both of her trucks were full of about 200 live birds, and she estimated there might be up to 500 more, both dead and alive, that needed to be gathered up.