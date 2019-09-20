< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/logo-fox-2-san-francisco-ktvu-alt-v1.1.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-night-clear" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 61°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-local" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/local-news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-local" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Local</a> <div id="drop-nav-local" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/2investigates">2 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/bayareapeople">Bay Area People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/sports2">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/tech">Silicon Valley Tech</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/california-wildfires">California Wildfires</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ghost-ship-warehouse-fire">Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/die-hards-wait-in-line-to-buy-new-iphone-11-tips-on-apple-s-new-privacy-update"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/TX294_%20PREORDER%20IPHONE%2011%20BEGINS_00.00.05.20_1568984194122.png_7667909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Die-hards wait in line to buy new iPhone 11; tips on Apple's new privacy update"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/die-hards-wait-in-line-to-buy-new-iphone-11-tips-on-apple-s-new-privacy-update">Die-hards wait in line to buy new iPhone 11; tips on Apple's new privacy update</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/young-people-skip-school-during-global-climate-strike-stretching-from-afghanistan-to-san-francisco"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/TXM46A-GLOBAL%20CLIMATE%20STRIKE_00.00.01.19_1568982255710.png_7667906_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Young people skip school during global climate strike stretching from Afghanistan to San Francisco"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/young-people-skip-school-during-global-climate-strike-stretching-from-afghanistan-to-san-francisco">Young people skip school during global climate strike stretching from Afghanistan to San Francisco</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/new-misconduct-lawsuits-filed-against-vallejo-police-department"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/19/New_misconduct_lawsuits_filed_against_Va_0_7667321_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="New misconduct lawsuits filed against Vallejo Police Department"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/new-misconduct-lawsuits-filed-against-vallejo-police-department">New misconduct lawsuits filed against Vallejo Police Department</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/battle-over-building-incentives-for-developers-in-san-jose"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/19/Battle_over_building_incentives_for_deve_0_7667239_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Battle over building incentives for developers in San Jose"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/battle-over-building-incentives-for-developers-in-san-jose">Battle over building incentives for developers in San Jose</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/die-hards-wait-in-line-to-buy-new-iphone-11-tips-on-apple-s-new-privacy-update">Die-hards wait in line to buy new iPhone 11; tips on Apple's new privacy update</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/young-people-skip-school-during-global-climate-strike-stretching-from-afghanistan-to-san-francisco">Young people skip school during global climate strike stretching from Afghanistan to San Francisco</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/new-misconduct-lawsuits-filed-against-vallejo-police-department">New misconduct lawsuits filed against Vallejo Police Department</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/battle-over-building-incentives-for-developers-in-san-jose">Battle over building incentives for developers in San Jose</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/california-s-new-gig-economy-law-could-impact-trucking-industry">California's new gig economy law could impact trucking industry</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/fox-2-unsolved-new-sketch-in-hayward-cold-case-of-missing-woman">Fox 2 Unsolved: New sketch in Hayward cold case of missing woman</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/live">Live</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-mornings" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/mornings" data-dropdown="drop-nav-mornings" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Mornings</a> <div id="drop-nav-mornings" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/weather">Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/zip-trips">Zip Trips</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/bayareapeople">Bay Area People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/morning-recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/web-links">Web Links</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/die-hards-wait-in-line-to-buy-new-iphone-11-tips-on-apple-s-new-privacy-update"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/TX294_%20PREORDER%20IPHONE%2011%20BEGINS_00.00.05.20_1568984194122.png_7667909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Die-hards wait in line to buy new iPhone 11; tips on Apple's new privacy update"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/die-hards-wait-in-line-to-buy-new-iphone-11-tips-on-apple-s-new-privacy-update">Die-hards wait in line to buy new iPhone 11; tips on Apple's new privacy update</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/young-people-skip-school-during-global-climate-strike-stretching-from-afghanistan-to-san-francisco"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/TXM46A-GLOBAL%20CLIMATE%20STRIKE_00.00.01.19_1568982255710.png_7667906_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Young people skip school during global climate strike stretching from Afghanistan to San Francisco"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/young-people-skip-school-during-global-climate-strike-stretching-from-afghanistan-to-san-francisco">Young people skip school during global climate strike stretching from Afghanistan to San Francisco</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/new-misconduct-lawsuits-filed-against-vallejo-police-department"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/19/New_misconduct_lawsuits_filed_against_Va_0_7667321_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="New misconduct lawsuits filed against Vallejo Police Department"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/new-misconduct-lawsuits-filed-against-vallejo-police-department">New misconduct lawsuits filed against Vallejo Police Department</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/battle-over-building-incentives-for-developers-in-san-jose"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/19/Battle_over_building_incentives_for_deve_0_7667239_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Battle over building incentives for developers in San Jose"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/battle-over-building-incentives-for-developers-in-san-jose">Battle over building incentives for developers in San Jose</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/die-hards-wait-in-line-to-buy-new-iphone-11-tips-on-apple-s-new-privacy-update">Die-hards wait in line to buy new iPhone 11; tips on Apple's new privacy update</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/young-people-skip-school-during-global-climate-strike-stretching-from-afghanistan-to-san-francisco">Young people skip school during global climate strike stretching from Afghanistan to San Francisco</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/new-misconduct-lawsuits-filed-against-vallejo-police-department">New misconduct lawsuits filed against Vallejo Police Department</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/battle-over-building-incentives-for-developers-in-san-jose">Battle over building incentives for developers in San Jose</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/california-s-new-gig-economy-law-could-impact-trucking-industry">California's new gig economy law could impact trucking industry</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/fox-2-unsolved-new-sketch-in-hayward-cold-case-of-missing-woman">Fox 2 Unsolved: New sketch in Hayward cold case of missing woman</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/bayareapeople">Bay Area People</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-launches-new-weather-app">Download the KTVU Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/surf-forecast">Surf Forecast</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/web-links">Web Links</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> About Us <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ktvu-station">KTVU Staff</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/what-s-on-fox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/jobs/jobs-at-ktvu">Jobs at KTVU</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/about-us/contact-us">Contact KTVU</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=92509037"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3830_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3830"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-AD-KTVU_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3830_MOD-AD-KTVU_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3830_MOD-AD-KTVU_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '429612796'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0522_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0522"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-AD-KTVU_OOP_BASE_1.3"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0522_MOD-AD-KTVU_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0522_MOD-AD-KTVU_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '429612796'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_" > <span id="p_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.ktvu.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story429612796" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429612796" data-article-version="1.0">Die-hards wait in line to buy new iPhone 11; tips on Apple's new privacy update</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-429612796" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Die-hards wait in line to buy new iPhone 11; tips on Apple's new privacy update&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/die-hards-wait-in-line-to-buy-new-iphone-11-tips-on-apple-s-new-privacy-update" data-title="Die-hards wait in line to buy new iPhone 11; tips on Apple's new privacy update" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/die-hards-wait-in-line-to-buy-new-iphone-11-tips-on-apple-s-new-privacy-update" addthis:title="Die-hards wait in line to buy new iPhone 11; tips on Apple's new privacy update"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429612796.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429612796");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_429612796_429613318_128621"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KTVU"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429612796_429613318_128621";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429613318","video":"607111","title":"Fans%20wait%20in%20line%20for%20Apple%27s%20new%20tech%20in%20Palo%20Alto","caption":"Apple%27s%20new%20iPhone%2011%2C%20watches%20and%20iPads%20go%20on%20sale%20Friday%2C%20and%20the%20lines%20were%20smaller%20than%20usual%20-%20just%20about%2020%20or%20so%C2%A0die-hards%20-%20who%20were%20camped%20out%20at%20the%20flagship%20store%20in%20Palo%20Alto%20at%203%20a.m.%2C%20five%20hours%20before%20the%20doors%20were%20set%20to%20open.%C2%A0%20Cri","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F20%2FFans_wait_in_line_for_Apple_s_new_tech_i_0_7668004_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F20%2FFans_wait_in_line_for_Apple_s_new_tech_in_Palo_A_607111_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663592192%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DIBIULne28bLs_-FHhMVdb2TwrY8","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fdie-hards-wait-in-line-to-buy-new-iphone-11-tips-on-apple-s-new-privacy-update"}},"createDate":"Sep 20 2019 05:56AM PDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KTVU"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429612796_429613318_128621",video:"607111",poster:"https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Fans_wait_in_line_for_Apple_s_new_tech_i_0_7668004_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Apple%2527s%2520new%2520iPhone%252011%252C%2520watches%2520and%2520iPads%2520go%2520on%2520sale%2520Friday%252C%2520and%2520the%2520lines%2520were%2520smaller%2520than%2520usual%2520-%2520just%2520about%252020%2520or%2520so%25C2%25A0die-hards%2520-%2520who%2520were%2520camped%2520out%2520at%2520the%2520flagship%2520store%2520in%2520Palo%2520Alto%2520at%25203%2520a.m.%252C%2520five%2520hours%2520before%2520the%2520doors%2520were%2520set%2520to%2520open.%25C2%25A0%2520Cri",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/20/Fans_wait_in_line_for_Apple_s_new_tech_in_Palo_A_607111_1800.mp4?Expires=1663592192&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=IBIULne28bLs_-FHhMVdb2TwrY8",eventLabel:"Fans%20wait%20in%20line%20for%20Apple%27s%20new%20tech%20in%20Palo%20Alto-429613318",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fdie-hards-wait-in-line-to-buy-new-iphone-11-tips-on-apple-s-new-privacy-update"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/die-hards-wait-in-line-to-buy-new-iphone-11-tips-on-apple-s-new-privacy-update">ANICK JESDANUN, AP Technology Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 05:58AM PDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-429612796"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 05:56AM PDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 06:00AM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-429612796" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429612796-429612745"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/TX294_%20PREORDER%20IPHONE%2011%20BEGINS_00.00.05.20_1568984194122.png_7667909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/TX294_%20PREORDER%20IPHONE%2011%20BEGINS_00.00.05.20_1568984194122.png_7667909_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/TX294_%20PREORDER%20IPHONE%2011%20BEGINS_00.00.05.20_1568984194122.png_7667909_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/TX294_%20PREORDER%20IPHONE%2011%20BEGINS_00.00.05.20_1568984194122.png_7667909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/TX294_%20PREORDER%20IPHONE%2011%20BEGINS_00.00.05.20_1568984194122.png_7667909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE ART -&nbsp;Apple&#39;s new iPhone 11, watches and iPads go on sale Friday, and in Palo Alto, the lines were smaller than usual. Sept. 20, 2019" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>FILE ART - Apple's new iPhone 11, watches and iPads go on sale Friday, and in Palo Alto, the lines were smaller than usual. Sept. 20, 2019</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429612796-429612745" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/TX294_%20PREORDER%20IPHONE%2011%20BEGINS_00.00.05.20_1568984194122.png_7667909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/TX294_%20PREORDER%20IPHONE%2011%20BEGINS_00.00.05.20_1568984194122.png_7667909_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/TX294_%20PREORDER%20IPHONE%2011%20BEGINS_00.00.05.20_1568984194122.png_7667909_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/TX294_%20PREORDER%20IPHONE%2011%20BEGINS_00.00.05.20_1568984194122.png_7667909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/TX294_%20PREORDER%20IPHONE%2011%20BEGINS_00.00.05.20_1568984194122.png_7667909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE ART -&nbsp;Apple&#39;s new iPhone 11, watches and iPads go on sale Friday, and in Palo Alto, the lines were smaller than usual. Sept. 20, 2019" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>FILE ART - Apple's new iPhone 11, watches and iPads go on sale Friday, and in Palo Alto, the lines were smaller than usual. Sept. 20, 2019</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429612796" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PALO ALTO, Calif. (KTVU/AP)</strong> - Apple's new iPhone 11, watches and iPads go on sale Friday, and in Palo Alto, the lines were smaller than usual - just about 20 or so die-hards - who were camped out at the flagship store at 3 a.m., five hours before the doors were set to open. </p> <p>"I want to feel the atmosphere," Jonathan Chang said. "I heard everyone will clap for you."</p> <p>A man known by his nickname the "iPhone King," who flew back to the Bay Area from his new home in Texas said he was looking forwward to the phones new camera that takes phone calls and the extra battery life.</p> <p>He said he was disappointed to learn that CEO Tim Cook was not going to stop by the store this year as he was in New York to open a new store. </p> <p>Apple's iOS 13 software update comes with plenty of privacy enhancements - but in some cases, only if you take the time to understand how they work.</p> <p>Among the changes: You'll be able to sign in to third-party services with your Apple ID account rather than Facebook's or Google's. You'll also get more notices and warnings about apps tapping location data.</p> <p>The free update is available for existing iPhones on Thursday and will come with new iPhone 11 models out Friday.</p> <p>Here's how to navigate the new privacy features and make the most of them.</p> <p><strong>APPLE SIGN-IN</strong></p> <p>Google and Facebook have long made it easy to sign into third-party services without having to create new accounts - and new passwords to remember. Trouble is, by leaning on those companies, you're also opening the door for them to collect more data about you. You may find that disheartening given numerous privacy lapses , especially involving Facebook.</p> <p>Apple is offering an alternative. The company doesn't have the same need to collect data, as it doesn't count on profits from data-driven targeted ads the way Google and Facebook do. Apple promises it won't track you when you use "Sign in with Apple."</p> <p>One attractive feature is the ability to mask your real email address. Apple can give you a new, unique email for every service you use, and will automatically forward messages to your own email account. You can reduce junk mail by disabling forwarding from specific companies, while still using that Apple email to sign in. Apple says it won't snoop on messages.</p> <p>Apps that offer an outside sign-in system, such as Facebook's, must also include Apple's to be on iPhones. But Apple's system is limited to sharing your name and email address. If the app needs more information, you'll have to provide that on your own - or fall back on Facebook or Google anyway.</p> <p>But don't stray from Apple's garden. You'll need to sign in through a web browser if you use the service on Android, Windows or other non-Apple devices. That eliminates much of the convenience.</p> <p><strong>LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION</strong></p> <p>Maps, ride-hailing and many other apps need your location data to work. But does your drug store or coffee shop really need to know where you are and where you've been?</p> <p>Previously, Apple gave you just a few choices on the matter. You could share your location continuously with an app, provide it only when you were using the app, or deny the app access to any location information. (The last choice breaks many apps, and it can be a challenge to turn location back on if you change your mind.)</p> <p>Now Apple will let you grant location permission temporarily. If you close the app or restart the phone, you'll have to grant permission again. You can keep doing that until you're more comfortable with the app and its use of location, at which time you can make permission permanent.</p> <p>But permanent doesn't mean sharing while the app is in the background. After you've used an app for a while, the phone will prompt you with details on where and how many times it has tapped your location. Only then can you grant "always allow" access. You can also take it back if you've given it before. The idea is to arm you with more information before deciding.</p> <p>Unfortunately, there's no "reject once" option to see how well an app works without location. Once you reject it, you'll have to go into settings to turn location back on.</p> <p><strong>LOCATION, THE SNEAKY WAY</strong></p> <p>Even if you've denied location access, apps might be able to infer it through Bluetooth connections. A retail store, for instance, might have Bluetooth beacon trackers to detect people who have its app installed. Now, apps must specially ask for that permission. (There are exceptions when a music app, for instance, wants to stream to headphones you've already paired with the phone.)</p> <p>Apps that have been updated for iOS 13 must tell you specifically why they need Bluetooth. Citi's app, for instance, says it's to enable after-hours entry to ATM lobbies without pulling out your card. You're left guessing with older apps. If you're not sure, just say "no."</p> <p>Apple is also clamping down on apps' ability to infer your location by identifying nearby Wi-Fi networks, which can be matched to location databases. Apps that want that information must already have location permission from you or meet Apple's criteria for needing that information. This won't affect your ability to use apps over Wi-Fi, as that's set up through your phone, not the app.</p> <p><strong>PHOTOS</strong></p> <p>When sharing photos through the Photos app, you can now remove embedded location information by tapping on the small "Options" link at the top of the screen. Location is shared by default, and you need to turn it off each time.</p> <p>You can disable the camera's ability to embed location information to begin with. To do that, go to "Privacy" in the phone's settings, then "Location Services," ''Camera" and finally the "Never" option. This feature exists in earlier versions of iOS as well.</p> <p><strong>REDUCING ROBOCALLS</strong></p> <p>A new setting lets you silence unknown callers. You'll still hear from numbers you've recently called or ones stored in your contacts, as well as from numbers the digital assistant Siri finds in other apps, such as within your emails. But the iPhone will assume everything else is spam and send it straight to voice mail.</p> <p>This option is off by default; you need to turn it on under "Phone" in the settings. Apple will also suggest the option when you look through your recent and missed calls.</p> <p><em>KTVU's Cristina Rendon reports. </em></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story429612796 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story429612796 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-429612796",i="relatedHeadlines-429612796",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2ZijBrG1w7bD_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2ZijBrG1w7bD"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8338_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8338"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405552" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/young-people-skip-school-during-global-climate-strike-stretching-from-afghanistan-to-san-francisco" title="Young people skip school during global climate strike stretching from Afghanistan to San Francisco" data-articleId="429611017" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Students_to_rally_in_climate_strike_at_C_0_7668017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Students_to_rally_in_climate_strike_at_C_0_7668017_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Students_to_rally_in_climate_strike_at_C_0_7668017_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Students_to_rally_in_climate_strike_at_C_0_7668017_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Students_to_rally_in_climate_strike_at_C_0_7668017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Students at UC Berkeley planned to rally at Sproul Plaza during a global climate strike. Elissa Harrington reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Young people skip school during global climate strike stretching from Afghanistan to San Francisco</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lisa Fernandez, KTVU</span>, <span class="author">Elissa Harrington, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 05:29AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 05:43AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As students in the Bay Area were still sleeping, other young people across the globe were already out on the streets, rallying against global warming and climate change.</p><p>Students at UC Berkeley, Oakland Technical High School and Berkeley High, to name just three schools, were planning on converging on the steps of Sproul Plaza and in San Francisco by 10 a.m. to participate. Oakland Tech was not giving excused absences for the rally; Berkeley High was.</p><p>At Cal, Christina Park, a representative of the California Public Interest Research Group, said students are asking university departments to integrate climate justice into their curricula and "to empower climate action across disciplines."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/police-responding-to-shots-fired-at-san-jose-state-university" title="Library window shot out at San Jose State University" data-articleId="429564369" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/SJSU_police_investigate_shooting_at_libr_0_7667862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/SJSU_police_investigate_shooting_at_libr_0_7667862_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/SJSU_police_investigate_shooting_at_libr_0_7667862_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/SJSU_police_investigate_shooting_at_libr_0_7667862_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/SJSU_police_investigate_shooting_at_libr_0_7667862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="SJSU police investigate shooting at library, arrest other student for bringing loaded gun to school" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Library window shot out at San Jose State University</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 07:10PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 08:08PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police responded to a shooting at San Jose University Thursday evening after someone shot at a library window shattering it. </p><p>Authorities say it happened around 6:20 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library at San Fernando and 4th streets.</p><p>Students received text alerts to avoid the area. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/new-misconduct-lawsuits-filed-against-vallejo-police-department" title="New misconduct lawsuits filed against Vallejo Police Department" data-articleId="429562406" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/19/New_misconduct_lawsuits_filed_against_Va_0_7667321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/19/New_misconduct_lawsuits_filed_against_Va_0_7667321_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/19/New_misconduct_lawsuits_filed_against_Va_0_7667321_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/19/New_misconduct_lawsuits_filed_against_Va_0_7667321_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/19/New_misconduct_lawsuits_filed_against_Va_0_7667321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Three new lawsuits were filed against the Vallejo Police Department Thursday in a move to try and establish a “pattern and practice” of unconstitutional policing, said civil rights attorney John Burris whose firm is handling the cases" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New misconduct lawsuits filed against Vallejo Police Department</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Candice Nguyen, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 06:46PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 06:54PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Three new lawsuits were filed against the Vallejo Police Department Thursday in a move to try and establish a “pattern and practice” of unconstitutional policing, said civil rights attorney John Burris whose firm is handling the cases. Detailed in the lawsuits, Adrian Burrell, Delon Thurston and Deyana Jenkins allege false arrest, racial profiling and assault by Vallejo police officers this past year. </p><p>Case one : Adrian Burrell, 28, from Vallejo filmed Vallejo Police Officer David McLaughlin detained him on January 22, 2019. McLaughlin was conducting a traffic stop on Burrell’s cousin when video shows him suddenly divert his attention to Burrell who was recording the incident from his own front porch. Burrell accuses McLaughlin of tackling him to the ground and causing a concussion.</p><p>Case two : Deyana Jenkins, 19, from was pulled over by Vallejo police in April 2019. She alleges the officers held her and her friends at gunpoint. She says when she was unable to locate her driver’s license, they dragged her out of the car and threw her to the ground tasing her once in the back. Jenkins is the niece of Willie McCoy whose case was heavily covered when Vallejo officers shot and kill him in a Taco Bell drive-through in February. McCoy was unconscious and armed when officers found him in an idling car in the middle of the drive-through. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/die-hards-wait-in-line-to-buy-new-iphone-11-tips-on-apple-s-new-privacy-update"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/TX294_%20PREORDER%20IPHONE%2011%20BEGINS_00.00.05.20_1568984194122.png_7667909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="FILE ART - Apple's new iPhone 11, watches and iPads go on sale Friday, and in Palo Alto, the lines were smaller than usual. Sept. 20, 2019" title="TX294_ PREORDER IPHONE 11 BEGINS_00.00.05.20_1568984194122.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Die-hards wait in line to buy new iPhone 11; tips on Apple's new privacy update</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/young-people-skip-school-during-global-climate-strike-stretching-from-afghanistan-to-san-francisco"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/TXM46A-GLOBAL%20CLIMATE%20STRIKE_00.00.01.19_1568982255710.png_7667906_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="FILE ART - Young people skip school during global climate strike stretching from Afghanistan to San Francisco . Sept. 20, 2019" title="TXM46A-GLOBAL CLIMATE STRIKE_00.00.01.19_1568982255710.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Young people skip school during global climate strike stretching from Afghanistan to San Francisco</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/new-misconduct-lawsuits-filed-against-vallejo-police-department"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/19/New_misconduct_lawsuits_filed_against_Va_0_7667321_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="New_misconduct_lawsuits_filed_against_Va_0_20190920015327"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New misconduct lawsuits filed against Vallejo Police Department</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/battle-over-building-incentives-for-developers-in-san-jose"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/19/Battle_over_building_incentives_for_deve_0_7667239_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Battle_over_building_incentives_for_deve_0_20190920014111"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Battle over building incentives for developers in San Jose</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2773_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2773"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-AD-KTVU_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_2773_MOD-AD-KTVU_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_2773_MOD-AD-KTVU_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '429612796'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0559_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0559"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3966_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3966"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/young-people-skip-school-during-global-climate-strike-stretching-from-afghanistan-to-san-francisco" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/TXM46A-GLOBAL%20CLIMATE%20STRIKE_00.00.01.19_1568982255710.png_7667906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/TXM46A-GLOBAL%20CLIMATE%20STRIKE_00.00.01.19_1568982255710.png_7667906_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/TXM46A-GLOBAL%20CLIMATE%20STRIKE_00.00.01.19_1568982255710.png_7667906_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/TXM46A-GLOBAL%20CLIMATE%20STRIKE_00.00.01.19_1568982255710.png_7667906_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/TXM46A-GLOBAL%20CLIMATE%20STRIKE_00.00.01.19_1568982255710.png_7667906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;ART&#x20;-&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Young&#x20;people&#x20;skip&#x20;school&#x20;during&#x20;global&#x20;climate&#x20;strike&#x20;stretching&#x20;from&#x20;Afghanistan&#x20;to&#x20;San&#x20;Francisco&#x20;&#x2e;&#x20;Sept&#x2e;&#x20;20&#x2c;&#x20;2019" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Young people skip school during global climate strike stretching from Afghanistan to San Francisco</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nyc-mayor-bill-de-blasio-drops-out-of-2020-presidential-race" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/BILL%20DI%20BLASIO2_1568980343124.PNG_7667679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/BILL%20DI%20BLASIO2_1568980343124.PNG_7667679_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/BILL%20DI%20BLASIO2_1568980343124.PNG_7667679_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/BILL%20DI%20BLASIO2_1568980343124.PNG_7667679_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/BILL%20DI%20BLASIO2_1568980343124.PNG_7667679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio drops out of 2020 Presidential race</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/police-responding-to-shots-fired-at-san-jose-state-university" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/19/sjsu%20window_1568948028402.PNG_7667466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/19/sjsu%20window_1568948028402.PNG_7667466_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/19/sjsu%20window_1568948028402.PNG_7667466_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/19/sjsu%20window_1568948028402.PNG_7667466_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/19/sjsu%20window_1568948028402.PNG_7667466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;are&#x20;investigating&#x20;a&#x20;shooting&#x20;at&#x20;San&#x20;Jose&#x20;State&#x20;University&#x20;after&#x20;someone&#x20;shot&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;window&#x2c;&#x20;shattering&#x20;the&#x20;glass&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Library window shot out at San Jose State University</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/new-misconduct-lawsuits-filed-against-vallejo-police-department" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/19/New_misconduct_lawsuits_filed_against_Va_0_7667321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/19/New_misconduct_lawsuits_filed_against_Va_0_7667321_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/19/New_misconduct_lawsuits_filed_against_Va_0_7667321_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/19/New_misconduct_lawsuits_filed_against_Va_0_7667321_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/19/New_misconduct_lawsuits_filed_against_Va_0_7667321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New misconduct lawsuits filed against Vallejo Police Department</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/battle-over-building-incentives-for-developers-in-san-jose" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/19/Battle_over_building_incentives_for_deve_0_7667239_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/19/Battle_over_building_incentives_for_deve_0_7667239_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/19/Battle_over_building_incentives_for_deve_0_7667239_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/19/Battle_over_building_incentives_for_deve_0_7667239_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/19/Battle_over_building_incentives_for_deve_0_7667239_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Battle over building incentives for developers in San Jose</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3374_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3374"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-AD-KTVU_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3374_MOD-AD-KTVU_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3374_MOD-AD-KTVU_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '429612796'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8759_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8759"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-KTVU-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);var l=(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);i++}});g.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '429612796');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '429612796'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/local-news">Local</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/mornings">Mornings on 2 </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/sports">Bay Area Sports </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/california-wildfires">California Wildfires</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ghost-ship-warehouse-fire">Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/golden-state-killer">Golden State Killer </a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/flight-delays">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ski-report-20">Ski Report</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/surf-forecast">Surf Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ktvu-weather/id778993053?mt=8">Weather App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/specials">Specials</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42CQF2cvqMw&t=6s">Strands of Truth </a></li> <li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9fqwvaaPjtk&t=393s">Priced Out</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/housing-and-homeless">Homelessness in the Bay Area</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyRo4l0NrKIesMOY2v1Lh4RslTlsW2mML">Barbershop </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/unsolved">Unsolved </a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/community">Community</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/community">Bay Area People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/donate-one-warm-coat-for-winter-warmth">One Warm Coat</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/community/send-us-your-ideas-for-bay-area-people">Nominate a Community Hero </a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/web-links">Web Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/what-s-on-fox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ktvu-station">KTVU Staff</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/jobs/jobs-at-ktvu">Jobs at KTVU </a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/ktvu"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/KTVU"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest"><a href="https://www.pinterest.com/KTVU2/"><i class="fa fa-pinterest icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/KTVU2/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVhtkN7-c8mA8GXEoxS4YQw"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>KTVU News</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ktvu-san-francisco-oakland/id337606352?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cmgdigital.ktvutvhandset" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>KTVU FOX 2 Weather & Radar</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ktvu-fox-2-weather-radar/id778993053?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvu.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/about-us/fcc-online-public-file">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/about-us/fcc-online-public-file">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ktvu-station">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/about-us/contact-us">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3374_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3374",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3374\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fdie-hards-wait-in-line-to-buy-new-iphone-11-tips-on-apple-s-new-privacy-update"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3966_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3966",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3966\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fdie-hards-wait-in-line-to-buy-new-iphone-11-tips-on-apple-s-new-privacy-update"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8338_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8338",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8338\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fdie-hards-wait-in-line-to-buy-new-iphone-11-tips-on-apple-s-new-privacy-update"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2773_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2773",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2773\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fdie-hards-wait-in-line-to-buy-new-iphone-11-tips-on-apple-s-new-privacy-update"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8759_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8759",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8759\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fdie-hards-wait-in-line-to-buy-new-iphone-11-tips-on-apple-s-new-privacy-update"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0559_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0559",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0559\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fdie-hards-wait-in-line-to-buy-new-iphone-11-tips-on-apple-s-new-privacy-update"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fdie-hards-wait-in-line-to-buy-new-iphone-11-tips-on-apple-s-new-privacy-update"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_",portletId:"101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fdie-hards-wait-in-line-to-buy-new-iphone-11-tips-on-apple-s-new-privacy-update\x26_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_urlTitle\x3ddie-hards-wait-in-line-to-buy-new-iphone-11-tips-on-apple-s-new-privacy-update\x26_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0522_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0522",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0522\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fdie-hards-wait-in-line-to-buy-new-iphone-11-tips-on-apple-s-new-privacy-update"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3830_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3830",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3830\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fdie-hards-wait-in-line-to-buy-new-iphone-11-tips-on-apple-s-new-privacy-update"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2ZijBrG1w7bD_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2ZijBrG1w7bD",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2ZijBrG1w7bD\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fdie-hards-wait-in-line-to-buy-new-iphone-11-tips-on-apple-s-new-privacy-update"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9290",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9290\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fdie-hards-wait-in-line-to-buy-new-iphone-11-tips-on-apple-s-new-privacy-update"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.ktvu.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1564555488000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"#",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"#",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script><script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"18 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script><!-- FacebookPixel Code --><script>!function(h,a,i,c,j,d,g){if(h.fbq){return}j=h.fbq=function(){j.callMethod?j.callMethod.apply(j,arguments):j.queue.push(arguments)};if(!h._fbq){h._fbq=j}j.push=j;j.loaded=!0;j.version="2.0";j.queue=[];d=a.createElement(i);d.async=!0;d.src=c;g=a.getElementsByTagName(i)[0];g.parentNode.insertBefore(d,g)}(window,document,"script","//connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js");fbq("init","350544421807155");fbq("track","PageView");</script><noscript><imgheight="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=350544421807155&ev=PageView&noscript=1" /></noscript><!-- End FacebookPixel Code --> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://coxtv.us.intellitxt.com/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid=6095"></script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>